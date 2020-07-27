Like Walmart, Target won’t be open on Thanksgiving

The move, announced Monday, comes as stores rethink Black Friday in-store bargain shopping as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, announced its move last Tuesday, and at the time, analysts expected more retailers would follow.

Macy’s chief executive, Jeff Gennette, said earlier this month that the department store will be pivoting its Black Friday business more toward online sales and is likely to be going “full force” with holiday marketing right after Halloween. It will also stagger events to reduce customer traffic in stores.

Target was open on Thanksgiving for the first time in 2011, joining other stores in jump-starting Black Friday sales and creating a new tradition of people heading out to shop after gobbling down their turkey and pumpkin pie. It came as physical stores were looking to be more competitive as shoppers were shifting more online.

Still, while some enjoy shopping on Thanksgiving, the events have drawn criticism, particularly from labor-backed groups that have lambasted retailers for, they say, taking advantage of workers. Thanksgiving sales, which are not even on the top 10 busiest days of a retailers’ calendar, have also eaten into Black Friday sales, though Black Friday is still the year’s biggest or second-biggest shopping day.