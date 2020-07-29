For Boeing, a rough quarterly report

For Boeing, the world’s largest aerospace company, the head winds are stiffening. The manufacturer reported a $2.4 billion loss for the second quarter due to the grounding of its 737 Max jet and the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to depress airline travel even longer than expected. The company said Wednesday that revenue fell 25 percent, which is worse than analysts had expected. “The reality is the pandemic’s impact on the aviation sector continues to be severe,’’ CEO David Calhoun said. “This pressure on our commercial customers means they are delaying jet purchases, slowing deliveries, deferring elective maintenance, retiring older aircraft, and reducing spending — all of which affects our business and, ultimately, our bottom line.” Calhoun said it will take “around three years” to return to 2019 passenger levels. On Tuesday, an airline industry trade group said air travel won’t recover to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2024, a year longer than its previous forecast. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

APPAREL

Biggest supplier to Brooks Brothers expects to take a big hit

The troubles of Brooks Brothers are unspooling across the garment industry. TAL Apparel Ltd. projects a plunge in sales will carry through to next year, signaling that retail pain will likely trigger more bankruptcies in the sector. The Hong Kong-based garments firm, which makes one of every six men’s shirts sold in the United States and is Brooks Brothers’ biggest supplier, expects sales to plunge 40 percent in 2021 from pre-pandemic levels after dropping 50 percent from April to December, according to its chief executive Roger Lee. Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy protection this month. TAL Group, which also makes suits, pants, and other clothing, counts Michael Kors, Bonobos, Lacoste, and Dockers among other customers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

Chief of trade group quits amid workplace complaints

Scott Solombrino, a longtime Boston limousine industry executive, has resigned as CEO of the Global Business Travel Association after complaints by current and former employees that he created an “extreme toxic environment” at the trade group. The travel association, based in Alexandria, Va., said in a statement last week that an investigation of Solombrino found “no misconduct or legal wrongdoing.” After completion of the probe, which was conducted by a third party, Solombrino and the group agreed it was time for him to step down, according to the statement. Solombrino, a Revere native and graduate of Suffolk University, is best known for running the Dav El limo company, which he sold in 2014 to BostonCoach, a competitor founded by Fidelity Investments and later acquired by Marcou Transportation Group. He ran the combined company for five years, until 2019, when he left Marcou and joined the business travel association, first as chief operating officer and since April as chief executive. Business Travel News obtained a letter sent by current and former employees to the travel group’s board alleging racist and misogynistic comments by Solombrino directed at employees and outsiders.

AVIATION

JetBlue to test ultraviolet cleaning system

JetBlue will become the first US airline to test an ultraviolet cleaning system, as the carrier and other businesses boost their efforts to protect customers against potential exposure to the novel coronavirus. About the size of an airplane’s beverage cart, the portable machine uses ultraviolet light to reduce the presence of pathogens. The cleaning machine can be rolled down the aisle and with extendable arms treat a midsize airplane in 10 minutes, according to Honeywell, which manufactures the device and is supplying JetBlue with eight of them. Originally developed for use in hospitals, the technology has been found to reduce certain bacteria and viruses, but no testing has been done as to whether it can protect against the coronavirus, Honeywell said in a news release. JetBlue is conducting a 90-day trial with the machines at two of its main operating cities: John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. — WASHINGTON POST

SOCIAL MEDIA

Snap discloses gender, race of workforce for first time

Snap Inc. revealed the gender and racial makeup of its workforce for the first time, following other technology companies in acknowledging it has far more work to do. The parent company of Snapchat said it will double the number of women in tech roles by 2023, according to a blog post Wednesday. Currently, women make up 16 percent of the tech workforce and 7 percent of the tech team leadership. Snap will also double the representation of US racial and ethnic minorities by 2025, with a long-term goal of reflecting the diversity of the places where Snap has offices. Black and Latino workers make up 4.1 percent and 6.8 percent of Snap’s workforce, respectively. Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel previously critiqued the practice of releasing annual diversity reports, saying it would normalize the lack of inclusion in the industry. The company’s commitment now comes as part of a broader effort to change “things that we can most directly impact, like our pay practices, hiring and inclusion programs, tax strategy, supply chain, and energy consumption,” Spiegel said in the post. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Spotify notes signs of improvement

Spotify, the world’s largest audio streaming service, gave some hints of improving trends in advertising sales and music listening with its second-quarter results. The Swedish company said Wednesday that advertising revenue fell 25 percent in the quarter from a year earlier, unsurprising as the world reeled from the coronavirus pandemic. But most of the trouble was in April and May, with June down only 12 percent, suggesting the ad slump is abating. And growth in the key metric of monthly active users exceeded Spotify’s expectations in North America, where music listening started to rise again in May and is back at pre-COVID levels, according to Billboard. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Santander posts first loss ever

Santander slumped to the first loss in its 163-year history after the COVID-19 health crisis forced it to write down the value of its businesses across the globe. The Spanish bank is paying the price for rapid expansion into areas hit hard by the pandemic — such as UK consumer finance and low-quality US loans — with a $14.8 billion writedown on assets to reflect the worsening economic outlook. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Shopify soars as merchants shift their business online

Shopify nearly doubled its revenue in the second quarter, crushing analysts’ estimates as a flood of merchants moved their businesses online during the coronavirus pandemic. Sales grew 97 percent to $714.3 million from the same quarter a year ago, Ottawa-based Shopify said in a statement Wednesday. Analysts had expected about $512 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Gross merchandise volume, a key metric that represents the value of all goods sold through Shopify’s platform, surged 119 percent from a year earlier or to $30.1 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS