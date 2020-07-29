There’s a Wrinkle in Stores’ Mask Policies: Enforcement

Many abide by the rule. Others, the 18-year-old said, “will say ‘No, I am not wearing that garbage,’ or some expletive.”

Christopher Vanderpool works shifts as a “health ambassador” at a Walmart in Fayetteville, N.C. For $11 an hour, he stands in the parking lot asking customers to put on masks before entering the store.

Big retailers have made strong statements recently about their new rules requiring customers to wear face masks when shopping, saying that the health of their workers and customers is paramount. But when it comes to enforcing those mandates, the companies are taking a decidedly hands-off approach.

Advertisement

Walmart has told employees that they should not prevent a customer from entering the store if they refuse to wear a mask. Walgreens said that “for the safety of our team members” the company would not bar customers without masks from its stores. Lowe’s also said it would “not ask our associates to put their safety at risk by confronting customers about wearing masks.”

Many shoppers and workers say the retailers’ reluctance to police their customers’ mask-wearing ultimately renders the new rules toothless and will perpetuate the spread of the coronavirus. And workers find themselves thrust onto the front line of a cultural and political war over masks that can lead to ugly confrontations and, at times, violence.

Last weekend, two episodes stood out: In one, a video of an altercation involving two shoppers in Walmart wearing masks with a Nazi swastika went viral, while a man was arrested after an incident in a Walmart in Palm Beach County, Fla., in which he pulled a gun on another shopper who had asked him to put on his mask.

Vanderpool said Walmart should hire security guards to enforce the mask rule and protect employees from contracting the virus. “They should be able to say if you don’t have a mask you cannot come into our store,” said Vanderpool, who is enrolled at Brown University in the fall.

Advertisement

In a statement, Walmart said, “We are pleased that the vast majority of the 150 million customers who visit us each week are wearing masks.”

The retailer said that if someone didn’t want to wear a mask, managers “will talk to the customer and try to find a solution. We do not want our associates to do anything that could lead to a physical confrontation.”