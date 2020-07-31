Florida teen charged in massive Twitter hack, Bitcoin theft

LONDON — A Florida teen hacked the Twitter accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities, and technology moguls to scam people around the globe out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin, authorities said Friday
The 17-year-old boy was arrested earlier Friday in Tampa, where the Hillsborough state attorney’s office will prosecute the case. He faces 30 felony charges.
The hacks led to bogus tweets being sent out July 15 from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked.
The tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.
Twitter previously said hackers used the phone to fool the social media company’s employees into giving them access. It said they targeted “a small number of employees through a phone spear-phishing attack.”
“This attack relied on a significant and concerted attempt to mislead certain employees and exploit human vulnerabilities to gain access to our internal systems,” the company tweeted.
After stealing employee credentials and getting into Twitter’s systems, the hackers were able to target other employees who had access to account support tools, the company said.
The hackers targeted 130 accounts. They managed to tweet from 45 accounts, access the inboxes of 36, and download Twitter data from seven.
ASSOCIATED PRESS