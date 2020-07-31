State Street’s Gold Fund Is ETF Land’s Biggest Cash Machine

This year’s frenzied rush for gold is turning out to be quite a boon for State Street Corp.

The Boston-based firm’s $78 billion SPDR Gold Shares exchange-traded fund, ticker GLD, is making more money than any other product in the $4.6 trillion US ETF market.

Annual revenues for the fund have jumped to about $312 million as of July 30, meaning it is out-earning the world’s largest ETF. That’s another State Street vehicle, the $288 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which generates about $270 million.