7-Eleven Owner to Buy Marathon’s Speedway Unit for $21 Billion

The deal is the largest yet for Tokyo-based Seven & i, a retail giant with 69,000 stores worldwide, including 7-Eleven outlets and Ito-Yokado supermarkets in Japan. The Speedway purchase comes three years after Seven & i spent $3.3 billion to buy Sunoco LP gas stations and convenience stores in a push to expand its US footprint.

Seven & i, which operates internationally through its US-based 7-Eleven Inc. unit, said it expects the all-cash transaction to close in the first quarter of next year.

NEW YORK — Seven & i Holdings Co., the world’s largest convenience store franchiser, has agreed to buy Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Speedway gas stations for $21 billion, forging ahead with a deal-fueled expansion in the United States.

Chief executive Ryuichi Isaka has overseen a broad restructuring of the Japanese company since taking the helm in 2016, with a focus on expanding in the United States. The company has been pressured by a saturated convenience store market in Japan and a tight labor market that makes its 24-7 operating model challenging.

North America accounted for about 40 percent of sales in the latest fiscal year, up from about a third five years ago.

Marathon had explored the sale of Speedway earlier this year, but Seven & i ultimately scrapped plans to acquire the unit for $22 billion, people familiar with the matter said in March.

America’s largest fuel makers, such as Marathon, have been struggling to recover amid fears a second coronavirus wave will force more drivers off the road, particularly in some of the nation’s most populous states.

Marathon took a $12.4 billion charge in the first three months of this year while suspending share buybacks and slashing spending by 30 percent.

Speedway is the second-largest chain of its kind in the United States, with a store count that has tripled since 2011 to almost 4,000 in 36 states. Marathon follows a long line of energy companies that shed retail networks to focus on making fuel.