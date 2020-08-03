Virgin Galactic teams up with Rolls-Royce on engine for supersonic aircraft

Virgin Galactic signed an accord with engine maker Rolls-Royce to collaborate on technology to power a plane to three times the speed of sound. The recruitment of Rolls-Royce, which provided the engines for the Concorde, the world’s only civil-certified supersonic aircraft to date, is aimed at devising a propulsion system that’s both cutting-edge and sustainable, Virgin Galactic chief space officer George Whiteside said in a statement Monday. The Spaceship Company, Virgin Galactic’s manufacturing division, is seeking to develop a Mach 3 delta-winged aircraft that would fly at an altitude above 60,000 feet and carry between nine and 16 people in a premium cabin, while taking off and landing like any other passenger plane at existing airports. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

HOME SECURITY

Google buys a stake in ADT

Google is paying $450 million for a nearly 7 percent stake in longtime home and business security provider ADT Inc., a deal that will open new opportunities for one of the Internet’s most powerful companies to extend the reach of its Nest cameras and voice-activated voice assistant. As part of the partnership announced Monday, ADT will use Nest’s Internet-connected cameras, as well as another device called the Nest Home Hub that comes with an Internet-connected camera, as part of its customers’ security systems. Both the Nest cameras and Home Hub can be operated through voice commands processed by the Google digital assistant that competes against Amazon’s Alexa and Amazon’s Siri in a key area of artificial intelligence. The alliance could serve as a springboard for a home management product line that Google has been developing since shelling out $3.2 billion in 2014 to buy Nest, a startup launched by Tony Fadell, who played an instrumental role in creating the iPhone while he was at Apple. ADT, whose roots date back to 1874 when it was formed as American District Telegraph, has about 6.5 million customers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Johnson & Johnson gets FDA approval for nasal spray to prevent suicide

Johnson & Johnson’s Spravato has been approved as the first antidepressant for actively suicidal people, as doctors are becoming increasingly concerned about COVID-19’s effect on the mental health of Americans. The Food and Drug Administration approval means the quick-acting nasal spray will be available to people with suicidal thoughts and a plan to put them into action, said Michelle Kramer, vice president of J&J’s US neuroscience medical-affairs unit. That constitutes 11 percent to 12 percent of as many as 17 million Americans who have major depressive disorder. Spravato has been used by about 6,000 people for treatment-resistant depression since its approval in March 2019, Kramer said. J&J’s decision to study it in depressed people actively contemplating suicide bucks a trend among drugmakers who routinely exclude such patients from trials. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

DISINFECTANTS

Clorox sales climb as cleaning becomes key during pandemic

Sales at Clorox jumped 22 percent in its most recent quarter with millions of people growing more vigilant about cleaning routines in the pandemic. The company also announced Monday that Linda Rendle will become its CEO in September. Overall, there was a 33 percent jump in sales withig the company division that sells cleaning products. People have loaded pantries with disinfectant wipes and sprays, pushing overall sales up to $1.98 billion for the three months ended June 30. That’s up from $1.62 billion a year earlier. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Google launches new smartphone

Google on Monday launched the Pixel 4a smartphone, the successor to its first budget-friendly Pixel device that finally gained sales momentum last year. While the first four generations of the high-end Pixel have been mostly well received and established a strong brand for class-leading mobile photography, their sales have lagged the likes of those from Samsung. The Android proprietor’s new phone goes on sale Aug. 20 for $349 and comes in only one screen size, 5.8 inches, with the OLED display surrounded by narrow bezels and punctuated by a hole-punch selfie camera in the top-left corner. Matte black is the only color option and Google is bringing back its fingerprint reader for biometric ID on the device’s back. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ENTERTAINMENT

Two television series bring their filming to California

California’s efforts to keep Hollywood on top of the film and TV world just scored two wins. The California Film Commission announced on Monday that two TV series from AT&T Inc. — HBO’s “In Treatment” and TBS’s “Miracle Workers” — will relocate production to the state to take advantage of its subsidies. The victories follow the July 1 renewal of California’s film and TV tax-credit program, a $1.6 billion appropriation that runs for five years. “In Treatment” was filmed in New York, while “Miracle Workers” was produced in the Czech Republic. Film and TV production in much of the United States has been shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said on May 20 that almost 900,000 film and entertainment employees have been idled and at least 14,000 laid off. But studios and production companies are working to get shooting started again. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

POULTRY

Tyson replaces CEO amid pandemic struggles

Tyson Foods is replacing its top boss just as the pandemic boosts costs and clouds the outlook for America’s top meat producer. Noel White will step down as chief executive officer after just two years on the job, but will remain at the company as executive vice chairman, Tyson said in a statement Monday. He will be replaced by Dean Banks, currently Tyson’s president, effective Oct. 3. Tyson’s costs soared as it tried to contain outbreaks of coronavirus that infected thousands of meat-plant employees across America. The company spent an additional $340 million in the third quarter due to the virus and said costs are expected to increase for the remainder of 2020 and into the 2021 fiscal year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

MANUFACURING

Things looked better in July

US manufacturing improved again in July with a key gauge of activity rising further into expansion territory. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose to 54.2 last month, up from a June reading of 52.6. Any reading above 50 signals that US manufacturing is expanding. The index dipped below 50 in March, indicating a recession in manufacturing as the coronavirus pandemic shut down factories. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

ECB tells staff to work remotely until the end of the year at least

European Central Bank staff have been told to work remotely until at least the end of year, according to people familiar with the matter, three months longer than previously planned as the coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of abating. Employees were told that teleworking will stay the default option, the people said, asking not to be named as internal communications are confidential. Attempts by companies across the globe to judge when they can bring back workers are being frustrated by an upturn in coronavirus cases that threatens to further damage the economy. The pandemic is now adding a million infections every four days, and governments in some parts of the world have reimposed lockdowns. — BLOOMBERG NEWS