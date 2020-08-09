The pandemic triggers a boom in plastic surgery

Like most in the city, she spent almost three months with life on hold, and afterward found herself not only heavier but flush with cash as the restrictions eased. ‘‘I wasn’t able to spend as much money as I would have normally, on eating out or shopping excessively,’’ she says.

NEW YORK — Jocelyn is a 25-year actress. A self-described ‘‘petite woman’’ who’s happy with her body overall, she’d always noticed a few areas that neither diet nor exercise could fix. Then the pandemic struck, and New York went into lockdown. ‘‘I got a little chunky from eating so much, sitting on the couch, and watching Netflix,’’ says Jocelyn, who asked that her real name not be used, for professional reasons.

As a result of her unhealthy weight and healthier bank balance, Jocelyn splurged on cosmetic surgery; in her case, it was an AirSculpt treatment, a body-contouring alternative to liposuction.

‘‘I got it done on a Wednesday, filmed a commercial that same Friday, and right after, went on a date, because I looked freaking amazing and I darn sure wasn’t going to be the only person to see it,’’ she says.

As lockdowns took hold over much of America earlier this year, non-essential services were among the first to shutter, among them, cosmetic surgeons and dermatologists. By mid-March, in such hubs as New York and Los Angeles, procedures from Botox to butt lifts were on hiatus. Three months later, though, those clinics were slowly receiving authorization to reopen, as well as a deluge of inquiries from pent-up patients keen to go under the scalpel.

Dr. Aaron Rollins runs a network of clinics for Jocelyn’s procedure across the United States. The first to reopen were in Atlanta and Texas, at the end of April, with the final location, in New York, operating again from June 8.

Rollins says overall demand was 20 percent higher in July versus the same month last year. Rollins has even hired extra administrative staffers to help handle the volume of applications for consultations.

‘‘We’re booked for months, and it didn’t peak right when the quarantine stopped; it keeps building up,’’ he marvels, ‘‘July was the busiest month in the history of the company, and that’s the last nine years.’’

Dr. Tracy Pfeifer, a surgeon who splits her time between Manhattan and Long Island, has seen a particular uptick in breast reductions, especially among younger women. She estimates that her bookings for the operation are 25 percent higher than a year ago.

Such a surge might seem startling, given the country’s overall economic health as the pandemic continues, with the sharpest contraction in gross domestic product in modern history and a jobless rate above 10 percent. For many high-end surgeons, though, the rest of 2020 looks set to be a blockbuster period for nips and tucks.

Surgeons say several factors drive the surge. Jocelyn wasn’t alone in gaining what’s been dubbed the ‘‘quarantine 15’’ during lockdown, with gyms closed and Americans eating to comfort themselves. ‘‘Everybody is fat, and no one wants to be,’’ Rollins shrugs, ‘‘and it’s the perfect time not to be fat.’’

He also tells the story of a US newlywed whose bride was stuck in the United Kingdom when borders closed. The couple has relied on video calls. ‘‘The guy told me, ‘Oh my God, I thought I had a little bit of a double chin, but it’s all I think about.’ So he came to us,’’ Rollins explains. ‘‘The double-chin business has skyrocketed, because any chins you have look 10 times worse on an iPhone.’’

Dr. Lara Devgan, a plastic surgeon on New York’s Upper East Side, has seen a similar uptick in bookings, much of her boom Zoom-related.

‘‘There’s something inherently unflattering about a 30-degree, angled-upward, forward-facing camera on a laptop,’’ Devgan explains. ‘‘I had one patient, who was previously just happy with Botox and fillers, proceed with a face and neck lift as a result of being on endless streams of Zoom calls. She saw jowls and neck folds she’d never appreciated before quarantine.’’

Devgan has increased her surgical dates by a third and is booking procedures for the holiday season. Patient, she says, are focused on quality rather than price and are keen to avoid surgical complications and risk admission to a hospital, where they might be exposed to COVID-19.

The ability to recover in private has been the most common explanation for patients turning to procedures at AVA MD, a California clinic with locations in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica. One of the nurse practitioners there is KarriAnn Khalil, who focuses on such nonsurgical procedures as Fraxel laser resurfacing and the Plasma Pen. Khalil says the Plasma Pen is particularly popular. The procedure, often used to erase smoker’s lines around the mouth, results in scabbing that last 10 days or so. Amid widespread mask-wearing, the scabs need never be seen.

Khalil’s recent patients have included a female chief executive whose lip-plumping can be camouflaged much the same way, and what she calls an ‘‘A-list, onscreen celebrity’’ who had laser treatments, including laser resurfacing, across her face, neck, chest, shoulders, arms, and back. ‘‘Studios had to shut down and filming was halted, so we finally had the time to do that without fear of the paparazzi or seeing it on camera.’’

Not every pandemic-era plastic surgery patient is a putative Oscar winner. Kelly (again, not her real name) is a 42-year-old receptionist from Rockland County, N.Y., who following her divorce underwent multiple procedures as soon as clinics opened, including a tummy tuck, skin removal, liposuction, and breast augmentation.

‘‘I did save during the pandemic, because there was no place to go — but mostly, collecting unemployment and the stimulus check is what helped me afford the procedures,’’ she said. ‘‘I had lost 150 pounds, and no amount of exercise would get rid of all my extra skin.’’