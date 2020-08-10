Judge allows parts of John Fish lawsuit to go forward

A Suffolk Superior Court judge is allowing builder John Fish’s lawsuit against developer Stephen Weiner to proceed on several counts while dismissing other parts of the case. Fish sued Weiner, his son Adam Weiner, and Weiner Ventures LLC last fall, alleging they cost him tens of millions of dollars when they backed out at the last minute on a deal to build an $800 million condominium tower on Boylston Street. Fish and the Weiners were partners on the project, which Fish’s Suffolk Construction would have built. Judge Kenneth W. Salinger dismissed claims against all defendants for gross negligence in performing contractual duties and for waste of real property, but denied the Weiners’ request to throw out seven others, including for intentional misrepresentation and tortious interference with advantageous business relations. The judge also dismissed multiple personal claims against the Weiners, including for breach of contract, but allowed others to proceed. Those include intentional misrepresentation and tortious interference with advantageous business relations. “We appreciate the Court’s thoughtful decision and look forward to presenting our claims to a jury as soon as possible,” Paul Popeo, who is representing Fish, said in a statement. A representative for the Weiners said they declined to comment. — LARRY EDELMAN

RIDE HAILING

CA judge says Uber, Lyft must make drivers employees

Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. were ordered to convert their California drivers from independent contractors to employees with benefits, an early loss in a court battle the gig economy can’t afford to lose. The judge’s ruling Monday won’t be the last word, as the ride-hailing companies are expected to appeal the far-reaching preliminary injunction that could make them halt their services as they figure out how to adjust their business model to comply with it. The case brought by California officials to enforce a state labor law that took effect this year is the most serious legal threat yet to the gig economy — and comes at a particularly difficult time for the ride-hailing industry. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SMARTPHONES

MTA wants Apple to help iPhone users unlock phones without removing masks

New York’s mass transit agency wants Apple to come up with a better way for iPhone users to unlock their phones without taking off their masks, as it seeks to guard against the spread of the coronavirus in buses and subways. In a letter to CEO Tim Cook obtained by The Associated Press, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Patrick Foye said riders have been seen removing their masks to unlock their phones using face-recognition technology, despite a recent update by Apple that simplifies the unlock process for people wearing masks. Previously, an iPhone user wearing a mask would have to wait a few seconds as face recognition software tried to identify them before they eventually could enter a passcode. In response to the pandemic, Apple’s iOS 13.5, released in May, automatically presents the passcode field after a user swipes up from the bottom of the lock screen. Foye added that the MTA would be willing to collaborate with Apple on messaging to make sure users know about the recent iPhone modification. “There’s nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our customers,” Apple said in an emailed statement that noted the upgrades it has already made. ‘‘We are fully committed to continuing to work with the MTA to support their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

EMPLOYMENT

June job market offers a mixed picture

US employers advertised more jobs in June compared with the previous month, but overall hiring fell, painting a mixed picture of the job market. The number of jobs posted on the last day in June jumped 9.6 percent to 5.9 million, the Labor Department said Monday, a solid gain but still below the pre-pandemic level of about 7 million. And employers hired 6.7 million people in June, down from 7.2 million in May, a record high. The figures suggest that restaurants, bars, retail shops, and entertainment venues — businesses that were subject to shutdown orders in April — continued to bring back workers at a healthy pace. But outside those categories, hiring slowed sharply in manufacturing, construction, and health care services in June. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Hurricane Isaias expected to cost insurers about $4 billion

Hurricane Isaias, which left millions without power in the Northeast, is expected to cost insurance companies about $4 billion in the United States, according to risk modeling firm Karen Clark & Co. The storm also caused about $200 million of insured losses in the Caribbean, the company said in a report Monday. Those figures include wind and storm surge damage covered by the insurance industry, but doesn’t include National Flood Insurance Program losses. Isaias brought the highest wind speeds since Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and resulted in low levels of wind damage in more than a dozen states, according to Karen Clark. Insurers, which are dealing with losses from the coronavirus pandemic, also are preparing for what’s expected to be the worst hurricane season since 2005, when Katrina hit the United States. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

NHTSA to investigate complaints of fires in minivan charging ports

The US government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fires in a power and charging port in some Chrysler Town and Country minivans. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has three reports of fires and one injury in minivans from the 2014 model year. About 150,000 vans are covered by the probe. The agency says owners complained of fires starting in the ports, which are mounted in a trim piece on the driver’s side between the second- and third-row seats. The ports are used to power and charge mobile devices. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

THEME PARKS

Disney to cut hours as pandemic attendance lower than expected

One month after reopening amid the mounting coronavirus pandemic that surpassed 5 million US cases over the weekend, Walt Disney World is modifying its hours of operation in a new schedule taking effect on Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day. Disney’s already limited hours will reduce by one to two hours per day, depending on the park. The change comes days after Disney reported unexpectedly low park attendance and ‘‘adversely impacted’’ earnings due to COVID-19 restrictions aimed at preventing the virus’s spread. Walt Disney World reopened in July with staggered opening times and required reservations to manage crowds and required temperature screenings. Other health measures include required masks for all cast members and guests (ages 2 and up), enhanced cleaning, hand-sanitizing stations, and physical distancing requirements throughout the parks including no-contact apps and no-hugging policies for cast and characters. — WASHINGTON POST

MARIJUANA

Canadian cannabis company to introduce beverages in US

Canopy Growth Corp., the cannabis company that attracted Corona beer producer Constellation Brands Inc. as an investor, is planning to introduce cannabis beverages in the United States after reporting strong demand in Canada. With interest rising in Canopy’s cannabis-infused drinks like Tweed, the company is boosting output. Canopy’s beverage production doubled in July from June, and officials anticipate this will double again in August, chief executive David Klein said on a conference call with analysts Monday. The company is also planning to expand its drink offerings.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS