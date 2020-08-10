Kodak shares plunge as government loan remains on hold pending probes

Eastman Kodak Co. shares plunged nearly 28 percent Monday after a federal agency announced it was suspending a $765 million loan to help the former film company produce COVID-19 drugs, pending the outcome of investigations into potential wrongdoing.

The International Development Finance Corporation said in a tweet Friday night that “recent allegations of wrongdoing raise serious concerns. We will not proceed any further unless these allegations are cleared.” Congress and the US Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating the deal, and Kodak’s board said Friday it’s also opening a review of the loan disclosure.

The stock tumbled as much as 43 percent before being briefly suspended due to excessive volatility. It closed down 27.89 percent at $10.73 Kodak has seen extreme moves in its share price since the development bank loan was officially announced July 28. The SEC is looking into whether the company broke the law by telling some news outlets about the planned loan before informing investors, a person familiar with the matter has said. The regulator is also looking into stock awards granted by Kodak.