Bristol Myers seeks to diversify its clinical trials with a $300m pledge

The drug industry has long received scrutiny for the underrepresentation of Black and Latino participants in clinical trials. Recent racial-justice protests across the United States have sharpened such criticisms. The diversity gap was again brought to light by news that while COVID-19 has disproportionately affected communities of color, studies of potential treatments and vaccines have thus far relied on largely white test pools.

The combined $300 million in commitments is part of a broad five-year effort to expand the diversity and inclusion efforts announced Wednesday by the pharmaceutical company and its foundation. A primary focus will be improving diversity in clinical-trial participation, CEO Giovanni Caforio said.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. will train hundreds of racially and ethnically diverse clinical investigators and set up trial sites in underserved communities as a part of a multimillion-dollar push to improve the way it serves minorities.

“The inequalities brought to the surface by COVID, together with the social events that have happened over the last few months, we understood it was a turning point,” Caforio said. “We decided it needed to be a turning point for us, as well.”

Bristol Myers, based in New York City, will take a ground-up approach by training and developing 250 racially and ethnically diverse clinical investigators through a five-year fellowship program. The company’s top executives believe that will ultimately lead trial participants to better reflect the composition of the country, and lead to better outcomes for those with a high burden of disease.

“There is a really critical element of trust that can be built through a relationship with a diverse investigator,” Caforio said. “That could really significant long term impact, particularly for a Black patient, or someone who has not had well-organized free access to health care system.”

Bristol Myers will institute 25 percent more trial centers in underserved communities spanning urban and rural America in 2021, according to chief medical officer Samit Hirawat.

“Where a patient lives should not dictate whether they can participate in a clinical trial or not,” Hirawat said.

Bristol Myers, which closed on the largest pharmaceutical deal in history with the $74 billion acquisition of Celgene Corp. in November, is also seeking to improve its internal diversity. It set a target of doubling the executive representation of Black and Latino US employees by 2022. That’s up from 8 percent of the current top leadership. The drug maker, which achieved gender parity in its workforce in 2015, will also seek to expand gender parity at the executive level globally in the same time frame.