Energy Department proposes shower head changes after Trump complained about his hair

The US Energy Department proposed easing water efficiency requirements for shower heads Wednesday following multiple complaints from President Trump about how low water flow is impeding his ability to properly wash his hair. The plan would allow manufacturers to bypass a 2.5 gallon-per-minute maximum flow rate set by Congress in the 1990s. Under current law, each shower head in a shower counts toward that limit. If finalized, the administration plan would allow multiple shower nozzles with 2.5 gallon-per-minute heads to each meet that requirement separately. The rule comes after Trump has railed against shower heads that go “drip, drip, drip,” as well as low-flow toilets and faucets among other appliances. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

RIDE HAILING

Lyft lost more than $437m in the second quarter

Lyft on Wednesday posted a loss of $437.1 million for the second quarter, when the coronavirus outbreak meant few people were looking to use its ride-hailing service. The San Francisco-based company’s revenue slumped to $339.3 million in the April-June quarter, down 61 percent from the same period last year. Its number of active riders declined 60 percent during the quarter as people shied away from traveling in shared vehicles. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

OUTDOORS

REI to sell new headquarters outside Seattle

Outdoor sporting-goods retailer REI is pursuing a sale of its brand-new headquarters in a Seattle suburb, a example of how the pandemic is causing companies to overhaul their real estate needs. REI’s new offices will be less centralized and “span multiple locations across the region,” according to a statement announcing the change. The company will also encourage more remote working. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft taking orders for new Surface device

Microsoft began taking orders for its dual-screen Surface device in the United States on Wednesday, an attempt to re-enter the mobile handset market with a product that blends the features of a tablet with those of a phone. The Android-powered Surface Duo starts at $1,399 and will be available Sept. 10, said Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay. The device will be sold on Microsoft.com as well as by AT&T Inc. and Best Buy Co. It is the thinnest Surface ever, with screens that unfold completely to serve as a phone or act like a book to provide more space for different apps. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Airbnb’s revenue plummets as travel dries up

Airbnb Inc. reported tumbling revenue and mounting losses in the second quarter, but the home-sharing startup is still eyeing a stock market debut before year’s end, according to people familiar with the matter. Revenue fell to $335 million in the period ending June 30, said the people, who didn’t want to be named discussing private information. That’s down at least 67 percentfrom the more than $1 billion the company reported in the same period last year, a shift that reflects the magnitude of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global travel. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ICE CREAM

Ben & Jerry’s tangles with British officials

Relations between the British government and ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s chilled Wednesday in a spat over the treatment of migrants. The feud began Tuesday when the Vermont-based dessert brand directed a tweet at Britain’s interior minister, Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has vowed to stop asylum seekers crossing the English Channel from France to England in small boats. Hundreds of people have made the dangerous crossing in the past weeks of calm summer weather. The company tweeted: “Hey @PritiPatel we think the real crisis is our lack of humanity for people fleeing war, climate change and torture.” It followed up with a series of tweets suggesting the government speak to refugee organizations and saying that “PEOPLE CANNOT BE ILLEGAL,” in response to some politicians’ talk of “illegal” immigrants. The Home Office hit back, saying Patel was “working day and night to bring an end to these small boat crossings” and was unconcerned about “upsetting the social media team for a brand of overpriced junk food.” James Cleverly, a lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party, joined the criticism, tweeting: “Can I have a large scoop of statistically inaccurate virtue signalling with my grossly overpriced ice cream please.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INEQUITY

Black women with natural hair face bias in job seeking

Black women wearing natural hair styles are often seen as less professional than those who straighten their hair, a new study finds. The research, forthcoming in Social Psychological and Personality Science, indicates that a bias against afros, dreadlocks, braids, cornrows, and other natural Black styles may keep those job seekers from opportunities. Researchers asked 480 study participants to play the role of recruiters assessing job candidates and rate images of both Black and White women on their professionalism and competence. Black women with natural hairstyles scored lower on those metrics than those with straightened hair and than white women with curly or straight hair. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD

Maple syrup producers can get financial relief now

Producers of maple syrup, a major agricultural product in northern US states, are now eligible for financial relief to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Maple syrup is an economic driver in states such as Vermont, New York, and Maine, which are the top three producers in the United States. The industry, like many sectors of agriculture, has taken a hit from the pandemic, which canceled events such as Maine Maple Sunday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Tesla splitting stock

Tesla is splitting its richly valued shares in a 5-for-1 exchange, a move designed to make the stock less expensive for individual investors after the company become the world’s most valuable automaker. Each stockholder of record on Aug. 21 will receive a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each one they own, the electric-car maker said in a statement. The shares, which have more than quadrupled since March to close above $1,600 last month, rose 7 percent before the start of regular trading Wednesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Airbus focuses on long-range jet

Airbus is stepping up development of its newest plane, pouring resources into the A321XLR even as it pulls back spending on other projects to save cash. The jet, dubbed XLR for ‘‘extra long range,’’ would be the longest-distance version yet of Airbus’s top-selling A320-series narrow-body. It has racked up more than 450 orders since its launch last year, and the European planemaker sees it as resistant to the historic collapse in demand for aircraft brought on by the coronavirus. The model has proved attractive to carriers eager to fly further with the economics of a single-aisle plane, and now has 24 customers, including American Airlines, JetBlue, and United. Its range of 4,700 nautical miles is 15 percent more than the existing A321 LR.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS