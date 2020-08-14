Duck Creek Technologies Rises in Debut After $405 Million IPO

Duck Creek Technologies Inc., a software provider for insurers, climbed as much as 65 percent in its trading debut after raising $405 million in an initial public offering priced above the targeted range.

The Boston-based company sold 15 million shares for $27 apiece, according to a statement Thursday, after marketing them for $23 to $25 each. The shares opened at $42 Friday and were up 49 percent from the offer price to $40.30 at midday before closing up 48.15 percent at $40.

After a spring lull in IPOs amid the uncertainty and volatility brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, issuers and bankers aren’t taking much of a summer break. Less than halfway through the month, companies, including so-called blank-check companies, have raised $9.7 billion in US IPOs. That’s busier then the entire month of August for every year since 2000, when $10.3 billion was raised.