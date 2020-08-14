Duck Creek Technologies Rises in Debut After $405 Million IPO

Duck Creek Technologies Inc., a software provider for insurers, climbed as much as 65 percent in its trading debut after raising $405 million in an initial public offering priced above the targeted range.
The Boston-based company sold 15 million shares for $27 apiece, according to a statement Thursday, after marketing them for $23 to $25 each. The shares opened at $42 Friday and were up 49 percent from the offer price to $40.30 at midday before closing up 48.15 percent at $40.
After a spring lull in IPOs amid the uncertainty and volatility brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, issuers and bankers aren’t taking much of a summer break. Less than halfway through the month, companies, including so-called blank-check companies, have raised $9.7 billion in US IPOs. That’s busier then the entire month of August for every year since 2000, when $10.3 billion was raised.
There are more deals to come. Airbnb Inc., the most anticipated listing of the year, plans to file for an IPO within weeks and could go public this year after posting better than expected second quarter results
