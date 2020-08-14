Mohegan Sun casino announces pandemic-related layoffs

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Mohegan Sun casino said it will lay off an unspecified number of employees due to impacts from the pandemic.

The southeastern Connecticut casino on sovereign tribal land opened June 1 despite opposition from Governor Ned Lamont over the potential danger of spreading coronavirus in large group settings. About 3,000 of roughly 5,000 workers returned to work at that time.

The company said Thursday it is ending its furlough program on Sept. 30.