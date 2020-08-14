Wayfair pulls towel depicting deity after Hindus object

BOSTON — Online home goods retailer Wayfair has pulled a beach towel depicting the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha, according to a Hindu organization that raised objections.

Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, said in a statement Thursday that the Boston-based company had apologized and removed the towel from its website within an hour of the organization raising concerns.

Zed called the “Hindu Elephant Beach Towel,” which retailed for about $26, “highly inappropriate’’ and thanked Wayfair for understanding the Hindu community’s concerns.