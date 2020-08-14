Wayfair pulls towel depicting deity after Hindus object

BOSTON — Online home goods retailer Wayfair has pulled a beach towel depicting the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha, according to a Hindu organization that raised objections.
Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, said in a statement Thursday that the Boston-based company had apologized and removed the towel from its website within an hour of the organization raising concerns.
Zed called the “Hindu Elephant Beach Towel,” which retailed for about $26, “highly inappropriate’’ and thanked Wayfair for understanding the Hindu community’s concerns.
He said Wayfair “should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities’’ and suggested it and other companies send their senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity.
Lord Ganesha is worshiped by Hindus as a god of wisdom and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking, according to Zed.
The Reno-based society said Wayfair previously removed a cutting board, pillow, and bathmats with images of Lord Ganesha after Hindus protested.
