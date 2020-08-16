Nursing Homes With Safety Problems Deploy Trump-Connected Lobbyists

Some of the country’s largest nursing home companies — including those with long histories of safety violations and misusing public funds — have assembled a fleet of lobbyists, many with close ties to the Trump administration.

Nursing homes have been the center of America’s coronavirus pandemic, with more than 62,000 residents and staff dying from COVID-19 at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, about 40 percent of the country’s virus fatalities. Now the lightly regulated industry is campaigning in Washington for federal help that could increase its profits.

Eliezer Scheiner, a nursing home owner and major donor to President Trump, recently retained Brian Ballard, a friend of the president who used to lobby on behalf of Trump’s business. Genesis Healthcare, the largest nursing home chain in the United States, hired two former top White House aides, including Jim Schultz, a former special assistant to Trump. LifeCare Centers of America, whose Kirkland, Wash., facility had the country’s first coronavirus outbreak in March, brought on four former Republican Senate aides. The industry’s main trade group enlisted Haley Barbour, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee.

It is hardly unusual for embattled industries to seek help from Washington. But the fact that individual nursing home companies are hiring lobbyists, not just relying on trade associations, reflects the ambitious nature of the industry’s mobilization.

Nursing homes are not only seeking assistance in surviving a pandemic. They are also capitalizing on the public health crisis to pursue a long-sought wish list that, until now, has remained mostly out of reach.

The industry has already notched one potentially lucrative victory. LifeCare Centers and others successfully pushed the Trump administration in July to exempt nursing home companies from a 2017 law that curtailed how much interest big companies can deduct from their taxes. The change could effectively lower the federal tax bills for many nursing home operators.

Nursing homes — many of which were in deep financial trouble even before the pandemic — are also on the hunt for government cash infusions through the federal economic rescue that became law in March, as well as any future stimulus bills.

The industry has received about $7.6 billion in federal grants through the federal economic stimulus package, according to the American Health Care Association, an industry group, and will soon get another $5 billion. Nursing homes have also received an estimated $11 billion more in government loans and advance Medicare payments, according to an analysis of federal data by Good Jobs First, a progressive research group. Executives at Genesis, which has reported 1,500 deaths at its homes nationwide, told investors last week that the company had received nearly $190 million in federal grants and was looking for more.

On Saturday, Trump seemed to indicate that more aid was on its way. “We will announce additional measures to protect nursing home residents in the coming days,” he said at a news conference at his golf club in New Jersey. “We’ve worked very hard with nursing home companies.”

Among the industry’s biggest goals is for the federal government to block residents and their families from suing nursing homes for wrongful deaths and other malpractice claims — even those that have nothing to do with COVID-19.

Senate Republicans introduced legislation last month that would make it virtually impossible for families whose relatives died from neglect or the coronavirus to hold nursing homes accountable in court. The legislation would apply retroactively to 2019 and extend through 2024.

Nursing home operators have argued that they should not be held responsible for the deaths of residents, including many who were already uniquely vulnerable to the virus, because they were hit by a pandemic that no one could have anticipated. Many homes have argued that they struggled to get testing kits and other essential protective gear that might have helped them contain the spread.

“Without legal protections, many nursing homes and assisted living communities could shut down completely, threatening access to long-term care for thousands of individuals and precious jobs for caregivers,” said Beth Martino, a spokeswoman for the American Health Care Association.

But even before the coronavirus, many nursing homes had poor records when it came to safety and staffing. A report this spring from the Government Accountability Office found that the industry failed to maintain basic infection-control standards like quarantining sick residents or requiring frequent hand-washing.

Some of the nursing homes with high death tolls from the virus have been cited by regulators for safety and other problems. LifeCare Centers, for example, paid $145 million in 2016 to resolve allegations, without admitting wrongdoing, that its nursing homes had bilked Medicare. After the virus spread among LifeCare patients and staff in Kirkland, government inspectors faulted the home for failing to properly notify state authorities.

Davis Lundy, a spokesman for LifeCare Centers, said the company is “fully compliant with any requirements of the settlement” with the Justice Department. He said that staff at the Kirkland home “deserve high praise, not criticism,” and that the company was appealing the decision by the state health department.