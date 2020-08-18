Oracle said to be weighing a bid for TikTok’s US business

It isn’t clear why Oracle, which focuses on business customers and has virtually no investments in consumer apps or social media, would want to acquire TikTok. However, cofounder Ellison is one of the few Silicon Valley moguls to openly support President Trump. Ellison, whose company was once among the industry’s most aggressively acquisitive, hosted a fund-raiser at his estate for Trump in February.

The company, controlled by billionaire Larry Ellison, has made a preliminary approach to other parties, including the venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, to partner with it in a bid for the app’s operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the people said, asking not to be identified.

Oracle Corp., the world’s second-largest software maker, is weighing a surprise bid for part of TikTok’s business, seeking to rival Microsoft Corp. in the race to acquire the viral video-streaming app, said people familiar with the matter.

The entry of Oracle would challenge Microsoft’s bargaining position, as the company had been the only party to publicly confirm it was in talks with TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. Trump on Friday ordered ByteDance to sell its US assets within 90 days, adding to an earlier executive order that would prohibit US.persons and companies from doing business with TikTok, effective 45 days from Aug. 6.

Oracle didn’t immediately respond, while ByteDance declined to comment. Sequoia, a venture investor in ByteDance, also declined to comment. The Financial Times reported on the talks earlier.

The potential bid makes “little strategic sense,” said Anurag Rana, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, “given its subscale cloud business and TikTok’s lack of synergies with its core database or applications products.”

Valued at roughly $166 billion, Oracle held about $43 billion in cash or near equivalents as of the end of May, making it one of few companies that could potentially afford the lofty price tag for TikTok. Analysts and bankers have estimated the value of TikTok’s US business at $20 billion to $50 billion, a wide range that reflects the complexity involved in separating TikTok’s American and global businesses.

ByteDance bought the Musical.ly app in 2017 and merged it with TikTok, creating an app with over 100 million users in the United States alone. That deal is being unraveled by US officials, who have cited national security concerns amid escalating tension between Washington and Beijing. Now, the company is facing a fast-approaching deadline to reach a deal, or risk a shutdown of its American business.

Others potentially interested in the assets include Twitter Inc. The social media company is among US tech firms that have also explored possible bids, though it’s unclear how far those talks have gone, according to multiple people.