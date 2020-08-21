Serious mortgage delinquencies soared to a 10-year high last month

Overall mortgage delinquency numbers are improving, but the delinquency rate for homeowners who are seriously behind in their payments is soaring, another indication of a bifurcated housing market.

The number of borrowers who were delinquent on their mortgages fell by 340,000 last month, a 9 percent drop from June to July, according to data released by Black Knight, a mortgage data and technology company. (Black Knight counts all homeowners who are delinquent, regardless of whether they are in a forbearance plan.)

But the number of homeowners who were at least 90 days behind on their mortgage payments grew by 376,000 in July, a 20 percent increase from June. Serious delinquencies are now 1.8 million higher than pre-pandemic levels and are at their highest level since early 2010.