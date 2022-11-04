fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bold types

season 4

Bold Types | With Curio Spice Co., Claire Cheney is reinventing the spice trade
The owner of the North Cambridge-based company wants to do her part to support small growers by keeping a short supply chain.

Claire Cheney is reinventing the spice trade

The owner of the North Cambridge-based company wants to support small growers by keeping a short supply chain, putting more money in the pockets of the farmers.
Nick Falkoff is constructing climate change solutions
Nick Falkoff wants to make high-efficiency construction more available and affordable.

Nick Falkoff

Falkoff, among the region’s leaders in pushing for high-performance techniques in homebuilding, is educating people on how construct buildings in ways that are better for the planet.
Bold Types|Charley Cummings is building a new kind of bank
Charley Cummings wants you to put your money where your mouth is.

Charley Cummings

The founder of Walden Local Meat Co., which distributes locally raised meat and dairy throughout the Northeast, is creating a mutual bank that will lend to farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs who are working to create a sustainable food system.
Bold Types | Andrea Stanley is building a local grain economy from the Ground Up
Boston Globe business reporter Janelle Nanos spoke with Andrea Stanley, a local small business owner building her own ecosystem.

Andrea Stanley

As the co-founder of a malthouse and flour mill in Holyoke, she supplies brewers and bakers with grains grown throughout the Northeast, helping create a more sustainable supply chain.

About Janelle Nanos

Janelle is a business reporter at the Boston Globe, covering retail, restaurants, and consumer culture. She thrives on diving deep into the ideas, people, and businesses that drive Boston’s economy.

Season 3

Bold Types|Tracy Chang
Chang speaks about creating two nonprofits during the pandemic to help feed frontline workers and to deliver groceries to restaurant workers in need.

Tracy Chang

Tracy Chang is the owner and chef at Pagu, a Japanese tapas restaurant in Cambridge. Chang speaks about creating two nonprofits during the pandemic to help feed frontline workers and to deliver groceries to restaurant workers in need.
Bold Types | Maria Camila Vasco
Maria Camila Vasco shares the story of how she built her company Uvida, Boston's first zero-waste store, while still an undergrad at UMass Boston.

Maria Camila Vasco

The 23-year-old is the owner of Boston’s first zero-waste store, Uvida in the North End, which opened last year during pandemic. Vasco wants to change how we shop, one toothbrush at a time.
Bold Types | Rach Junard & Jaylee Momplaisir
Rach Junard and Jaylee Momplaisir cofounded You Good Sis, a wellness collective that aims to create a space for mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing.

Rach Junard and Jaylee Momplaisir

You Good Sis is a Boston wellness collective that aims to create a space for mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing.
Bold Types | Hadley & TJ Douglas
TJ and Hadley Douglas of the Urban Grape said sharing their experiences running a Black and woman-owned business has deepened their connection with customers.

TJ and Hadley Douglas

TJ and Hadley Douglas of the Ubran Grape said sharing their experiences running a Black and woman-owned business has deepened their connection with customers.
Bold Types | Jae’da Turner
Jae'da Turner, founder of Black Owned Bos., is hosting a holiday pop-up, featuring more than 30 Black-owned vendors in a store just steps from Copley Square.

Jae'da Turner

Jae’da Turner, founder of Black Owned Bos., is hosting a holiday pop-up, featuring more than 30 Black-owned vendors in a store just steps from Copley Square.
Bold Types | Ross Chanowski
Ross Chanowski has created a new way to help launch local businesses. And it couldn't come at a better time.

Ross Chanowski

Ross Chanowski has created a new way to help launch local businesses. And it couldn’t come at a better time.

Season 2

Bold Types|Bob Rivers
Rivers discusses why he's placed social justice issues at the center of Eastern Bank's mission.

Bob Rivers

Bob Rivers is the chair and chief executive officer of Eastern Bank, the largest and oldest mutual bank in the U.S. Rivers discusses why he’s placed social justice issues at the center of the bank’s mission.
Bold Types|David Howse
David Howse is the executive director of ArtsEmerson, which produces and presents theatrical performances with an emphasis on cultural and contemporary works.

David Howse

David Howse is the executive director of ArtsEmerson, which produces and presents theatrical performances with an emphasis on cultural and contemporary works. Howse speaks about his efforts to cultivate conversation and promote diversity through the organization’s programming.
Bold Types | Lyndia Downie
Produced by Anush Elbakyan/Globe Staff. Edited by Anush Elbakyan/Globe Staff, Camera work by Anush Elbakyan, Caitlin Healy, Shelby Lum/Globe Staff

Lyndia Downie

Lyndia Downie has devoted her career to the Pine Street Inn, which serves Boston’s homeless population, and has been the organization's president since 2000. As Pine Street Inn celebrates its 50th anniversary, Downie discusses its future and its focus on finding permanent housing for its guests.
Bold Types | Niraj Shah
Produced by Anush Elbakyan/Globe Staff. Edited by Anush Elbakyan/Globe Staff., Camera work by Anush Elbakyan, Caitlin Healy, Shelby Lum/Globe Staff

Niraj Shah

Niraj Shah is the cofounder and CEO of the online housewares giant Wayfair. He discusses how the fast-growing e-commerce site, with more than 14,000 employees and annual sales of $1.8 billion, is looking to the future and the challenges ahead.
Bold Types | Vikki Spruill
Vikki Spruill, chief executive of the New England Aquarium, shares her vision for how she plans to expand the organization.

Vikki Spruill

Vikki Spruill is the new president and CEO of the New England Aquarium. Spruill shares her vision for how she plans to expand the organization from a tourist destination to a leader on ocean conservation advocacy.
Bold Types | Amy Latimer
Amy Latimer discusses how the new Hub on Causeway mixed-use development will transform both the fan experience and the neighborhood's streetscape.

Amy Latimer

Amy Latimer is the president of TD Garden, overseeing the programming at the arena and its recent $100 million, 50,000-square-foot expansion. Latimer discusses how the new Hub on Causeway mixed-use development will transform both the fan experience and the neighborhood’s streetscape.

Season 1

Bold Types: Greg Shell
Janelle Nanos sits down with leaders in the city's business community to talk about their career paths, work and accomplishments.

Greg Shell

Greg Shell is the managing director of the Bain Capital Double Impact Fund, where he works to identify and fund companies that offer profitable models for addressing critical social problems.
Bold Types: John Fish
As CEO of Suffolk, John Fish leads one of the biggest players in the booming construction industry in Boston.

John Fish

As CEO of Suffolk, John Fish leads one of the biggest players in the booming construction industry in Boston.
Bold Types: Andrew Dreyfus
Andrew Dreyfus on his father's career path, the challenges facing health care, and more

Andrew Dreyfus

As chief executive of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Dreyfus’ career in health care has been defined by his willingness to embrace disruption: His leadership helped spearhead the rollout of the state-level plan for universal health insurance.
Bold Types: Joanne Chang
Conversation with Boston business leaders. (Anush Elbakyan/Globe Staff)

Joanne Chang

As chef-owner of eight Flour bakery cafes and the modern Chinese restaurant Myers + Chang, Joanne Chang oversees a staff of several hundred employees, spends time on the line at her restaurant, and is often shuttling between bakery locations.