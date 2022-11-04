Bold types
season 4
Bold Types | With Curio Spice Co., Claire Cheney is reinventing the spice trade
Nick Falkoff is constructing climate change solutions
Bold Types|Charley Cummings is building a new kind of bank
Bold Types | Andrea Stanley is building a local grain economy from the Ground Up
Season 3
Bold Types|Tracy Chang
Bold Types | Maria Camila Vasco
Bold Types | Rach Junard & Jaylee Momplaisir
Bold Types | Hadley & TJ Douglas
Bold Types | Jae’da Turner
Bold Types | Ross Chanowski
Season 2
Bold Types|Bob Rivers
Bold Types|David Howse
Bold Types | Lyndia Downie
Lyndia Downie
Lyndia Downie has devoted her career to the Pine Street Inn, which serves Boston’s homeless population, and has been the organization's president since 2000. As Pine Street Inn celebrates its 50th anniversary, Downie discusses its future and its focus on finding permanent housing for its guests.
Bold Types | Niraj Shah
Bold Types | Vikki Spruill
Bold Types | Amy Latimer
Season 1
Bold Types: Greg Shell
Bold Types: John Fish
Bold Types: Andrew Dreyfus
Bold Types: Joanne Chang