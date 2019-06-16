The week ahead in business

Learn how to develop and curate your personal brand at an event hosted by marketing research group Women In Research. There will be drinks and comments delivered by industry experts. Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday, June 18

WORKSHOP

Confronting prejudice

Discover ways to identify and combat bias in the workplace at an event hosted by the Boston chapter of the business community Lean In. There will be a chance to network prior to the event. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hill Holliday, 53 State St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Going digital



Learn how to develop your idea for a website or an app at an event hosted by venue District Hall. The event is for those who are not tech-savvy but want to learn the best way to create a digital product. Tuesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday, June 19

MIXER

Business casual

Network with other professionals and business people at an event hosted by coworking space Coalition in their Chinatown office. Complimentary refreshments. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Coalition Boston, 68 Harrison Ave., sixth floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

DISCUSSION

Skyrocketing sales

Get sales and marketing advice from a local business coach at an event hosted by the City of Somerville’s Economic Development Department and the Somerville Public Library. Dinner will be provided. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Somerville Public Library, 79 Highland Ave., Somerville. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday, June 20

PANEL

Take it to the top

Chart a course to an executive position. Part of HubSpot’s Latinos in Tech series and hosted by consulting firm Slalom Boston. The event is focused on Latinos in the tech community. Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Slalom Boston, 399 Boylston St., tenth floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Nonprofit know-how

Develop strategies to determine how the public perceives issues important to your nonprofit at an event hosted by the charity Foundation For MetroWest. The event will review communication errors frequently made by nonprofits and ways to avoid them. Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Lexington Community Center, 39 Marrett Rd., Lexington. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday, June 21

BOOTCAMP

Solving social media

Create a more impactful online presence for your business at an event hosted by General Assembly. Participants will explore different social media platforms and ways to engage users. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., General Assembly Boston, 125 Summer St., thirteenth floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.



