Tuesday, June 18 WORKSHOP Confronting prejudice

Discover ways to identify and combat bias in the workplace at an event hosted by the Boston chapter of the business community Lean In. There will be a chance to network prior to the event. Tuesday, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Hill Holliday, 53 State St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Going digital

Learn how to develop your idea for a website or an app at an event hosted by venue District Hall. The event is for those who are not tech-savvy but want to learn the best way to create a digital product. Tuesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Wednesday, June 19

PANEL

African-American history celebrated

Join with Boston-area professionals for a panel celebrating Juneteenth and the achievements of the African-American community at an event hosted by WeWork. Lunch will be provided. Wednesday, noon to 1 p.m., WeWork, 501 Boylston Street, 10th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

DISCUSSION

Skyrocketing sales

Get sales and marketing advice from a local business coach at an event hosted by the City of Somerville’s Economic Development Department and the Somerville Public Library. Dinner will be provided. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Somerville Public Library, 79 Highland Ave., Somerville. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Max Reyes can be reached at max.reyes@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @MaxJReyes.