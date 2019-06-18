Thursday, June 20 PANEL Take it to the top

Chart a course to an executive position. Part of HubSpot’s Latinos in Tech series and hosted by consulting firm Slalom Boston. The event is focused on Latinos in the tech community. Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Slalom Boston, 399 Boylston St., 10th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Nonprofit know-how

Develop strategies to determine how the public perceives issues important to your nonprofit at an event hosted by the charity Foundation For MetroWest. The event will review communication errors frequently made by nonprofits and ways to avoid them. Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Lexington Community Center, 39 Marrett Road, Lexington. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

JOB FAIR

Health care hiring

Meet with representatives of companies seeking employees in health care at an event hosted by MassHire Downtown Career Center. Advance registration is recommended, including uploading your resume. Thursday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., 75 Federal St., third floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TALK

Selling it like it is

Get advice on how to market yourself for jobs and promotions from a panel of women at an event hosted by General Assembly. Each woman is in an executive position at a local firm. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., General Assembly Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

