Thursday REAL ESTATE Mortgage rates

The latest rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan remained at 3.82 percent interest.

Friday

SEMINAR

Geriatric grant

Learn about government grant programs that can be used to fund your startup’s research into aging at an event hosted by AGENCY, a coworking space focused on longevity. The event will review strategies for applying for grants and the criteria used to select recipients. Friday, 3 to 4 p.m., CIC Cambridge, AGENCY, 245 Main St., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

BOOTCAMP

Solving social media

Create a more impactful online presence for your business at an event hosted by General Assembly. Participants will explore different social media platforms and ways to engage users. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., General Assembly Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Linking up

Learn how to promote yourself and advance your career using the Linkedin platform at a workshop hosted by the Boston Public Library. Friday, 11 a.m. to noon, The Exchange, Lower Level, Johnson Building, Central Library in Copley Square, 700 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Networking tune-up

Figure out best practices when it comes to networking at an event hosted by MassHire Downtown Boston Career Center. Participants will review strategies for expanding their circles and forming new connections. Friday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., MassHire Downtown Boston Career Center, 75 Federal St., third floor, Boston. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

