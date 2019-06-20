Weekend agenda

Saturday, June 22 CONFERENCE Women lead

Connect with other women in the professional world at a leadership conference hosted by nonprofit Phenomenal Women Global. There will be motivational talks as well as networking opportunities. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sheraton Boston Needham Hotel, 100 Cabot St., Needham. Tickets range from free to $25. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Public speaking preparation

Overcome your stage fright and develop oratory skills at an event hosted by General Assembly. Participants are meant to come away with an understanding of their strengths and weaknesses as speakers as well as ways to handle their nerves. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., General Assembly Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $125. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday, June 23

MEETUP

Financial literacy

Discuss personal finance and related topics at an event hosted by financial service group The Financial Gym. The event is meant to provide attendees with financial know-how as well as a group to learn with. Sunday, noon to 2 p.m., Down East Cider, 256 Marginal St. number 32, East Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TALK

Cultural studies

Chat about ways to deal with a workplace culture that’s holding you back at an event hosted by career coach Julie Boyer. The event is meant as both a chance for participants to vent and to look for solutions. Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon, Caffè Nero, 589 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

