The week ahead in business

Get support from other job seekers and expert advice on finding a new job at an event hosted by CIC Boston. Acquire skills you can use during your job search. Monday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., CIC Boston, 50 Milk St., tenth floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday, June 25

FORUM

Taking responsibility

Discuss ways business owners are adopting environmental, social, and corporate governance practices at an event hosted by clean technology news service CleanTechIQ. The forum includes panel discussions and a breakfast networking event. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Downtown Harvard Club of Boston, One Federal St., Boston. $195. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

COMPETITION

Pitch this

Convince angel VCs to back your startup and find out what other entrepreneurs are working on at a pitch contest hosted by event organizer Startupalooza. Attendees can choose to present or just watch. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., MIT, 127 Mass. Ave., building 35, room 225, Cambridge. Tickets range from $20 to $275. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday, June 26

SEMINAR

Pot policy

Participate in a conversation on recreational marijuana use in Massachusetts at an event organized by the State House News Forum, the events division of the State House News Service. The event will cover social equity within the industry as well as the current state of the illicit cannabis market in Massachusetts. Wednesday, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., MCLE New England, 10 Winter Place, Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

PANEL

Women in tech

Hear from a panel of women in the tech industry at an event at WeWork by organizer Jed Hammel. The event is meant for people new to the industry and those looking to expand their circle. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., WeWork Mass. Ave, 625 Mass. Ave., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday, June 27

CONFERENCE

Powering up

Discover developments in the energy storage field at an event hosted by clean energy organization The Institute For Innovation And Sustainability. The conference is focused on technologies including microgrids, hydrogen cells, and transportation infrastructure. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Boston Marriott Newton, 2345 Commonwealth Ave., Newton. Tickets range from $100 to $240. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TALK

Marketing meetup

Connect with other marketing professionals at an event hosted by restaurant software platform Toast and marketing software developer HubSpot. Topics include different communication methods and onboarding strategies. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., HubSpot, 2 Canal Park, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday, June 28

BOOTCAMP

Learning a new language

Pick up the fundamentals of programming language Javascript at a bootcamp hosted by General Assembly. An understanding of HTML or CSS is helpful but not required. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., General Assembly Boston, 125 Summer St., thirteenth floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz.