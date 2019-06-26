Thursday, June 27 REAL ESTATE Mortgage rates

The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan rose to 3.84 percent from 3.82 percent interest the week before.

Friday, June 28

NETWORKING

Build your circle

Connect with other individuals looking to draw in referral business at an event hosted by business organization BNI Financial District. There will also be business training and peer learning opportunities. Friday, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Burns and Levinson, 125 High St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Shaping up sales

Learn how to increase your business sales by picking up the phone at an event hosted by business coach Hazel Butters. Friday, 9 to 11 a.m., CIC Boston, 50 Milk St., fifth floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

BOOTCAMP

Learning a new language

Pick up the fundamentals of programming language Javascript at a bootcamp hosted by General Assembly. An understanding of HTML or CSS is helpful but not required. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., General Assembly Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Nail the interview

Review strategies and methods to prepare for a job interview at an event hosted by the Kirstein Business Library Innovation Center at the Boston Public Library. Friday, 11 a.m. to noon, The Exchange, Lower Level, Johnson Building, Central Library Copley Square, 700 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

