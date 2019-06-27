Weekend agenda

Saturday, June 29 CLASS Your money now

Learn ways to improve your personal finances at an event hosted by office supply retailer Staples. Light lunch will be provided. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Staples, 1660 Soldiers Field Road, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Financial fundamentals

Understand essential monetary concepts than can help you shape your financial future at an event hosted by financial education group National Campaign for Financial Literacy. Instructors will review topics including college planning and retirement planning. Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, Citizens Bank Building, 1200 Hancock St., Suite 304, Quincy. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Sunday, June 30

WEBINAR

Breaking into entrepreneurship

Take a crash course in starting your own business at a webinar hosted by coaching agency Coachieve. The class will review how to write a business plan and common mistakes people make when starting a business. Sunday, 8 to 9 p.m., online. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Housing help

Learn how to purchase your first home at an event hosted by representatives from Keller Williams Realty, Fairway Mortgage, and G&N Insurance. The class will cover the difference between renting and buying and steps to buying a home. Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Max Reyes can be reached at max.reyes@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @MaxJReyes.