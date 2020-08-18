;
The changing face of Greater Boston neighborhoods.
SUPPORTED BY
Revere
Shirley Avenue, a 'diamond in the rough'
Shirley Avenue in Revere has seen a boom in new businesses and construction throughout the thoroughfare.
(Shelby Lum|Globe Staff)
Revere was going through a revival before COVID-19. Can it stay on track?
The seaside city was having a moment before COVID-19 hit. Revere’s revival was well underway until the pandemic wreaked health and economic havoc in a city that’s home to many immigrants and service industry workers. When and how it emerges will provide a measure of the “new” Revere’s resiliency.
.
A beachside boomtown, but for whom?
For developers looking to ride Greater Boston’s real estate wave, Revere Beach has seemed like an obvious destination in recent years.
.
On Shirley Avenue, preserving the spine of a neighborhood amid growth
Revere's main commercial district, home to dozens of immigrant-owned businesses, is a microcosm of the city's future.
on the street
Photos: A look back at Revere, America’s first public beach
The city was a thriving summertime destination for over a century.
COMING UP
September: Quincy Center
October: Brockton
November: Chelsea
MORE 'ON THE STREET'
.
$1.1b Hub on Causeway project is remaking a neighborhood
The $1.1 billion Hub on Causeway complex is going to transform the North Station area. Will it all be for the better?
.
Davis Square’s character is being challenged. Can it survive?
As a major development plan is debated for the Somerville neighborhood, residents and businesses worry about what might be lost.