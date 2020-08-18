on the street

fb-pixel;

The changing face of Greater Boston neighborhoods.

Revere

Shirley Avenue, a 'diamond in the rough'
Shirley Avenue in Revere has seen a boom in new businesses and construction throughout the thoroughfare. (Shelby Lum|Globe Staff)

Revere was going through a revival before COVID-19. Can it stay on track?

The seaside city was having a moment before COVID-19 hit. Revere’s revival was well underway until the pandemic wreaked health and economic havoc in a city that’s home to many immigrants and service industry workers. When and how it emerges will provide a measure of the “new” Revere’s resiliency.

A beachside boomtown, but for whom?
For developers looking to ride Greater Boston’s real estate wave, Revere Beach has seemed like an obvious destination in recent years.

On Shirley Avenue, preserving the spine of a neighborhood amid growth
Revere's main commercial district, home to dozens of immigrant-owned businesses, is a microcosm of the city's future.

Photos: A look back at Revere, America’s first public beach

The city was a thriving summertime destination for over a century.

