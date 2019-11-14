Boston-based consultancy Acorio’s goal is to do one thing better than anyone else: help companies implement the workflow-management software ServiceNow. The company works on just this one program, and its intense concentration on excellence has attracted a workforce committed to honesty, collaboration, and hard work. And the approach is paying off: This year marks Acorio’s third-straight appearance at the top of its size category.

Shooting straight: Employees say they are impressed by the company’s transparency, as well as its humanity. Senior technical consultant Sean Duhaime was working with a client who was pushing him for new custom features, which the client would pay for. But Duhaime knew the functionality the client wanted would be included — at no additional charge — in an upcoming release. Instead of taking the client’s money for the custom work, Acorio told the truth. “We gave up that work in the short term,” Duhaime says. “But we gained multiple additional projects because we had earned so much trust with them.”

Team players: When Aliaa El-Hadidy was interviewing for her job as a financial analyst, she was direct about getting married a month after her start date, which would mean needing a few weeks off. The caveat didn’t faze her interviewers, who were more concerned with finding the right person than quibbling over time off, she says. And when she returned after her wedding, her brand-new co-workers welcomed her back warmly. “You’re not looked at as just an employee,” El-Hadidy says. “I felt like everyone truly cared.”

