Enterprise Bank employees talk — a lot — about community. The Lowell-based bank not only encourages extensive involvement in local causes, it also cultivates a sense of connection among staff. The result is employees who are passionate about their customers and co-workers alike.

Feeling invested in: Two years after Nachele Logan-Clifford started as an entry-level employee, the bank enrolled her in an 18-month company training program covering topics like sales and building relationships. Before that series ended, she had also been selected to attend a leadership development program at Babson College. It was then she realized the bank’s commitment to advancing its employees’ careers. “It was an investment for them,” says Logan-Clifford, now a branch service manager. “It’s just a really great feeling to know you can continue to grow within the organization.”

Helping hand: Digital marketing specialist Kira Morehouse chose to work at Enterprise Bank in large part because of its commitment to charity and volunteer work. And her experience, she says, has exceeded her expectations. She volunteered with Belle of the Ball, a program, supported financially by Enterprise, that provides pre-owned prom gowns to young women in need. Morehouse helped five girls choose dresses and accessories for the big dance. “To see someone who wouldn’t otherwise be able to experience prom and feel like someone is making it special . . . it’s really great,” Morehouse says.

