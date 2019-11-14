They make it fun. Who wouldn’t want a pair of free Converse All Star sneakers emblazoned with the company logo, with rainbow laces?

Does your company have a “no jerks” policy like ezCater? Did your CEO participate in a weekly discussion group in the boardroom to dissect Game of Thrones the way Hugh O’Dowd did at Neon Therapeutics? Having a great job isn’t just about enjoying your chosen profession and getting paid well for doing it — although those things certainly help. As do being treated with respect and appreciated for what you do. But the employers that make our Top Places to Work list go far beyond the basic tenets of being decent.

They make their workers feel cared for. How about bringing in a sleep expert to help people get more rest every night?

They even help employees realize their dreams, sending them to flight school or helping them track down long-lost relatives.

We couldn’t make this stuff up if we tried.

The companies that make our list are intensely invested in the well-being of their employees, and they’re not just doing it to be nice. Happy workers are more productive, stick around longer, and help attract more top-tier talent.

For our 12th annual Top Places to Work list, The Boston Globe partnered with Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee research and consulting firm, to identify companies that go all out for their employees. More than 3,200 employers around the state were invited to have their employees take an anonymous survey covering 24 factors, including leadership, training, and the ability to work at their full potential. Any employer with at least 50 employees in Massachusetts was eligible.

Altogether, 65,981 people at 323 companies took the survey, and 125 employers rose to the top. The winners are divided into four categories, based on the number of employees: small (50-99); medium (100-249); large (250-999); and largest (1,000 or more).

In addition to highlighting the top-ranked employers in each category, we’re also featuring companies that write glowing notes on work anniversaries and provide specialized medical benefits such as hormone therapy. One even has a Dungeons & Dragons club.

Talk about putting your employees’ interests first.

