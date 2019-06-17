Sotheby’s bought by telecommunications entrepreneur for $3.7 billion

The auction house Sotheby’s will be bought by the telecommunications entrepreneur Patrick Drahi in a deal worth $3.7 billion, the company said Monday. The acquisition of Sotheby’s by BidFair USA, which is owned by Drahi, returns the only publicly traded major auction house to private ownership after 31 years on the New York Stock Exchange. Sotheby’s reported a loss of $7.1 million for the first quarter of this year after reporting a $6.5 million loss for the same period a year earlier. Drahi, a French-Israeli billionaire, said he was honored that the Sotheby’s board had recommended his offer. Drahi, who founded the telecom company Altice in the Netherlands in 2001, has been on a spending spree in recent years. Altice acquired Cablevision in the United States in 2016 as part of an effort to become a leading cable and broadband provider there. — NEW YORK TIMES

MEDIA

Digital platform company buys right to publish Sports Illustrated online and in print

Digital platform company TheMaven has bought the right to publish Sports Illustrated — digitally and in print — for at least the next 10 years, ending former owner Meredith’s relationship with Sports Illustrated a few weeks after the landmark magazine’s intellectual property was sold to the Authentic Brands Group, TheMaven and Meredith announced Monday. TheMaven, based in Seattle, also announced the creation of Sports Illustrated Media, to be run by veteran media industry executive Ross Levinsohn, a former publisher of the Los Angeles Times. While the price was undisclosed, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing said that TheMaven had already paid $45 million to Authentic Brands. The two companies will also share revenue. Authentic Brands, a licensing company, is run by entrepreneur Jamie Salter. A significant portion of its business comes from its deals to represent the estates of dead-but-still-lucrative celebrities like Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Muhammad Ali. — NEW YORK TIMES

GASOLINE

Price at the pump drops four cents in Massachusetts

The cost of a gasoline in Massachusetts is bucking historical trends and dropping as the summer driving season gets underway. AAA Northeast said Monday that self-serve, regular is selling for an average of $2.67 per gallon, 4 cents lower than a week ago. The current price is a penny lower than the national average and 20 cents lower than the Massachusetts average from a year ago. A AAA spokesman says a decline in prices at this time of year is unusual, because higher demand in the summer usually drives prices higher. This year, growing gasoline inventories are contributing to lower prices. AAA found a wide range in prices, from a low of $2.49 per gallon, to a high of $3.05. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HARASSMENT

Public allegations of corporate misbehavior at a low

Public accusations of corporate misbehavior and harassment have fallen to their lowest level since October 2017, when allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement. Twelve complaints generated media coverage in May compared with a peak of 143 last October, according to data compiled by crisis consultant Temin and Co. The firm has tracked 1,227 high-profile incidents over the last 3-and-a-half-years. In order to be included, a person’s alleged behavior must generate multiple press reports. All but 36 of the accused are men and about half have lost their jobs, the data showed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INDUSTRY

GE’s jet leasing unit to provide aircraft for new US carrier

General Electric Co.’s jet-leasing unit agreed to provide the first nine aircraft for a new US carrier planned by airline entrepreneur David Neeleman. GE Capital Aviation Services and Neeleman signed a letter of intent for the purchase and leaseback of nine Airbus SE A220-300 planes that will be delivered in 2021 and 2022. Neeleman previously signed an order for 60 of the planes to supply the new carrier, which has the code name Moxy. The agreement, announced Monday at the Paris Air Show, moves Neeleman a step closer to inaugurating the airline that he’s said will give customers new ways to customize their flight experience, from legroom to food to price. The carrier, he said, will be low-cost ‘‘but not austere.’’ It will compete in a market populated by the four largest US carriers as well as heavy discounters like Spirit Airlines Inc. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENVIRONMENT

More than 700 companies being called out for inadequate disclosures

Amazon.com Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., and Volvo are among more than 700 companies being targeted in a campaign backed by a large group of investors advocating for greater transparency when it comes to environmental impact. HSBC Global Asset Management, Investec Asset Management, and close to 85 other investors representing a combined $10 trillion in assets are asking companies to comply with the reporting process managed by the Carbon Disclosure Project, a British nonprofit research group that solicits and scores corporate environmental disclosures. The effort targets companies the group says have failed to disclose such information for years at a time. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Domino’s to test unmanned pizza deliveries in Houston

There goes another high schooler’s job: Domino’s Pizza Inc. plans to test unmanned pizza delivery in Houston later this year. The chain, known as a technology leader in the restaurant industry, is teaming up with Nuro, a Bay Area robotics startup run by a pair of former Google employees. To start, Domino’s will send food to customers from a single store in the Texas city using one of Nuro’s fully autonomous vehicles. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CREDIT CARDS

Mastercard will allow transgender customers to chose the names on their cards

Mastercard Inc. will allow transgender customers to use their chosen names on credit and debit cards. The company is working with its banking partners to introduce True Name cards that will let customers use the name they want on their cards without requiring a legal name change, a process that should help transgender and non-binary cardholders in particular, the company said Monday in a statement. The network has already started talking to banks to help them implement the cards, said Raj Seshadri, president of US issuers at Mastercard. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ACCOUNTING

KPMG to pay $50m to settle SEC allegations involving altered audit work

KPMG LLP, one of the big four accounting firms, will pay $50 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it altered past audit work after receiving stolen information from an industry watchdog. The fine stems from an embarrassing chapter for KPMG that led to five former employees being accused of interfering with inspections of the firm by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, an agency overseen by the SEC that is the US’s main regulator of auditors. KMPG admitted wrongdoing as part of the settlement with the SEC, and agreed to hire an independent consultant to review its internal controls, according to a Monday statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS