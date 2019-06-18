Local consumer group warns of the dangers of popular summer toys

A consumer advocacy group is reminding parents of the dangers of classic summertime toys like baby pools, high-powered water guns, and inflatable pool rings. Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm issued its annual list of 10 ‘‘summer safety traps’’ Tuesday. Other toys on the list include water balloon slingshots, on-ground water slides such as the Slip ‘N Slide, and projectile-firing toy guns. Nonmotorized scooters also earned a spot because the organization says they’re responsible for most toy-related injuries. Trampoline parks, all-terrain vehicles, pool covers, and defective pool drain covers were other child safety risks included on the list. The organization says July and August account for more preventable, accidental deaths than any other two-month period of the year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CONSTRUCTION

Home building slips in May

Home construction slipped a bit in May as a sharp drop in single-family construction was only partially offset by a rise in apartment building. The Commerce Department said Tuesday that construction was started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.27 million homes and apartments, a decline of 0.9 percent from April when construction starts had risen a strong 6.8 percent. Applications for building permits, a good sign of future activity, edged up 0.3 percent in May to an annual rate of 1.29 million. Construction of single-family homes fell 6.4 percent in April while construction of apartments rose 10.9 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHILANTHROPY

Charitable giving falls in wake of new tax law

Charitable giving by individual Americans in 2018 suffered its biggest drop since the Great Recession of 2008-09, in part because of Republican-backed changes in tax policy, according to the latest comprehensive report on Americans’ giving patterns. The Giving USA report, released Tuesday, said individual giving fell by 1.1 percent, from $295 billion in 2017 to $292 billion last year. It ended a four-year streak of increases, and was the largest decline since a 6.1 percent drop in 2009. Experts involved with the report said 2018 was a complex year for charitable giving, with a relatively strong economy overall and a volatile stock market. Giving by corporations and foundations increased, so that total giving — including donations from individuals — edged up by 0.7 percent to $427.7 billion. Among various factors affecting charitable giving was a federal tax policy change that doubled the standard deduction. More than 45 million households itemized deductions in 2016, according to Giving USA, and that number likely dropped sharply in 2018, reducing an incentive for charitable giving. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

Google pledges $1b in land and money to build affordable housing in Bay Area

Google pledged $1 billion worth of land and money Tuesday to build affordable housing in the San Francisco Bay Area, the latest effort by tech industry leaders to address housing shortages near their headquarters. Sundar Pichai, Google’s chief executive, said in a blog post that the company planned to repurpose at least $750 million worth of land it owns for housing over the next 10 years. In addition, Pichai said Google planned to create a $250 million investment fund to provide incentives for developers to create 5,000 affordable homes in the area. Google estimates this could spur the building of at least 20,000 homes in the Bay Area. Google and other Silicon Valley firms have expanded rapidly over the years, injecting huge amounts of wealth into the area and exacerbating a housing imbalance. Buying or renting a home in the Bay Area has become prohibitive for most people outside the technology industry. Over the past eight years, the region has added about 676,000 jobs and 176,000 housing units, according to the Bay Area Council. — NEW YORK TIMES

INTERNATIONAL

France tightens rules for claiming unemployment benefits

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government has unveiled plans to make it more difficult for the unemployed to claim benefits, as part of an overhaul of France’s labor market that aims to boost the nation’s economy. Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud said Tuesday that the changes were ‘‘tough, yet important.’’ Unions have denounced the plans as unfair and damaging to the country’s social security system. The planned changes extend the period that people have to work to be entitled to unemployment benefits and reduces the amount that wealthier workers can receive after six months out of work. France’s unemployed now get, on average, over 1,000 euros ($1,118) per month — an amount that can reach a maximum of 6,200 euros ($6,936) for two consecutive years. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Siemens to cut 2,700 jobs worldwide

German industrial equipment maker Siemens says it is cutting 2,700 jobs globally at its power and gas company as it seeks to make cost savings. Siemens said Tuesday that the cuts include 1,400 jobs in Germany and would take place over the course of several years. The layoffs come in addition to the 10,400 from its core units that the company already announced last month. Siemens in May said it was undertaking a major restructuring that would involve spinning off its oil, gas, and power generation business and creating new areas of growth. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Berlin to freeze rents amid affordable housing shortage

Berlin plans to freeze rents in response to public outrage over a growing shortage of affordable housing, setting a legal precedent in Germany on an issue that’s increasingly creating political waves across Europe. The city’s Social Democratic-led government proposed that rents should remain fixed for five years, Katrin Lompscher, the German capital’s senator for housing, said at a news conference Tuesday. A draft law on the measure is expected in October. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MARITIME

Financiers to favor shipowners who sail less-polluting vessels

A group of financiers with $100 billion of loans to shipowners are about to get stricter on the kinds of vessels they’ll finance as part of a drive to improve the maritime industry’s environmental performance. Eleven major financiers including Citigroup Inc. and Societe Generale SA are for the first time adopting a set of principles requiring them to maintain their lending books in a way that matches goals in the Paris climate agreement, as well as related targets adopted by global regulator the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization. It means banks will favor financing of cleaner vessels while shying away from those carriers that are more polluting. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRADE

World’s largest bicycle maker moved production out of China

Giant Manufacturing saw the writing on the wall early on. The world’s biggest bicycle maker started moving production of US-bound orders out of its China facilities to its home base in Taiwan as soon as it heard President Trump threaten tariff action in September. Giant is part of a growing number of global firms that are pivoting production out of China in reaction to the increasingly hostile trade relations between the two superpowers. Intel Corp. this week became the latest to say it’s reviewing its global supply chain, while Li & Fung, the world’s largest supplier of consumer goods, said the trade war is spurring it to diversify away from China. — BLOOMBERG NEWS