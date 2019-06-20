Taxpayer advocate calls for IRS ‘anxiety index’

It’s official: Paying taxes can make you a stressed-out wreck. So says the national taxpayer advocate, who is calling for the Internal Revenue Service to create a ‘‘Taxpayer Anxiety Index’’ to help it handle Americans frustrated by the agency’s figure-it-out-yourself approach. Nina Olson, who is retiring after 18 years as the nation’s congressionally mandated taxpayer advocate, proposed the index as tool that would foster trust in the agency and compliance with the 2017 tax law. The more anxious a taxpayer scores on the index, she wrote in her report to Congress released Thursday, the more he or she should have access to a live IRS employee, rather than be directed to the vast IRS website or routed through automated calls. Olson didn’t elaborate on how the index might be constructed, and the IRS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the independent advocate’s report. The Republican overhaul cut rates for individuals and businesses and doubled the standard deduction. It also capped deductions for state and local taxes, or SALT, at $10,000, and introduced a new deduction for small businesses, partnerships and other so-called pass-throughs. The changes were the biggest tax-code revamp in three decades and spawned a series of new forms to fill out and confusion about withholding calculations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Apple expands testing of its new credit card

Apple Inc. is ramping up a test of a digital-first credit card with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. by expanding its use to tens of thousands of the iPhone maker’s US retail employees. The company this week launched an internal beta program for the Apple Card with its retail workers, according to people familiar with the initiative. The move marks the first major trial for the card, which has been used for several weeks by a far smaller set of Apple corporate and Goldman employees. Apple has about 70,000 retail employees globally and more than half of its locations are in the United States. The test with employees provides Apple an opportunity to work out the kinks with the credit card before it hits the wallets of consumers. Apple has asked employees not to discuss the card, although they are allowed to use it publicly to make purchases. The co-branded partnership integrates the card digitally with the iPhone and gives users higher cash back on Apple purchases and all transactions via Apple Pay. Goldman handles payment processing, credit obligations, disputes. and customer services. Apple showed off a physical card with a sleek metal design when the company introduced it earlier this year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

LENDING

Not much movement in mortgage rates

Mortgage rates nationwide were little changed this week. The key 30-year, fixed-rate loan hovered around an average 3.8percent for the third straight week. Before leveling off, rates marked six straight weeks of declines putting them at historically low levels during this spring’s homebuying season. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage ticked up this week to 3.84 percent from 3.82 percent last week. By contrast, a year ago the rate stood at 4.57 percent. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.25 percent from 3.26 percent. The declining rates have been a boon to potential purchasers during this season, and the number of prospective buyers seeking mortgages has increased in recent weeks. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

RETAIL

Walmart to pay $138m to settle ‘sorceress’ allegations

Walmart has agreed to pay a $138 million criminal penalty to settle a Justice Department claim that it and a Brazilian subsidiary violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The settlement was reached Thursday in federal court in Alexandria, Va. Court documents state that the Brazilian subsidiary made $527,000 in payments to an intermediary known as the ‘‘sorceress’’ for her ability to expedite construction permits. Walmart did not immediately respond to a call and e-mails seeking comment. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, companies including Halliburton, Anheuser-Busch InBev, JPMorgan, and Panasonic Corp. have all reached multimillion settlements under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act since 2016. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

FINANCE

Bank of England open to Facebook’s Libra currency

The Bank of England is open to letting new payment services such as Facebook’s upcoming Libra hold funds overnight with the central bank, something historically limited to commercial banks. In prepared remarks to bankers in London, the bank’s governor, Mark Carney, said it ‘‘makes sense to consider’’ extending access to new payment providers, as they ‘‘can improve the transmission of monetary policy and increase competition.’’ He said Libra, in particular, could lower costs for money transfers. There are several reasons why financial institutions hold money in reserve at the central bank but perhaps the most important is that it helps facilitate payments between banks and businesses. Being part of the plumbing of the financial system could be a benefit to upstarts like Libra. Though Carney was broadly supportive of the future of new payment systems and their role in the financial system, he warned that the bank ‘‘approaches Libra with an open mind but not an open door.’’ As such, he said, ‘‘it would have to meet the highest standards of prudential regulation and consumer protection.’’ — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AVIATION

Airbus says it will seek to best Boeing’s $24b plane deal

Unsatisfied with easily beating Boeing Co. for orders at the Paris Air Show, Airbus SE promised a fight to unravel the expo’s biggest sales coup, the US planemaker’s $24 billion deal for its embattled 737 Max planes. Speaking at a final press conference Thursday, Airbus sales chief Christian Scherer said the company didn’t have a chance to compete for the agreement with British Airways owner IAG SA, which said it intended to buy 200 Max jets — a model that has been grounded since March after two deadly crashes. IAG is currently an Airbus-only customer for narrow-body jets and has said it plans to use the Max for its discount and leisure divisions, including Vueling and Level. “We are taking the position that we would like to bid for this business,” Scherer told reporters at Le Bourget airfield outside the French capital. “IAG is a very good customer. Every one of these airlines are A320 operators. Our intent is to bid.” Airbus still had plenty to crow about after the show, raking in deals for about $44 billion based on preliminary data compiled by Bloomberg and surpassing Boeing by around $10 billion. The European planemaker staked a claim to the middle-distance market by unveiling the A321XLR, the longest-range version of its single-aisle workhorse. Boeing’s plans to develop a new jet for that segment are on the back burner because of the Max crisis. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ENERGY

‘Avian incident’ blamed for fire at huge solar farm

An energy company says a so-called ‘‘avian incident’’ is responsible for a fire that cut 84 percent of the overall generating capacity at one of the largest solar farms in California. A regulatory filing Wednesday by Clearway Energy says the blaze caused up to $9 million worth of damage on about 1,200 acres of the California Valley Solar Ranch in San Luis Obispo County. The filing says distribution poles and cabling will need to be repaired, but no solar panels were damaged. The report didn’t specify how the June 5 incident occurred or say what exactly an ‘‘avian incident’’ is. Clearway says full operations are expected to resume July 1 at the 4,700-acre solar farm on California’s central coast. — ASSOCIATED PRESS