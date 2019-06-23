Stories you may have missed from the world of business

The average price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 11 cents per gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.73. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that lower crude oil prices contributed to the drop at the pump. Oil prices rose last week, however, because of tension between the United States and Iran, as well as the Federal Reserve’s signalling of a potential interest-rate cut. The average price is 22 cents lower than what it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation is $3.78 a gallon, in the San Francisco Bay area. The lowest is $2.17, in Baton Rouge, La. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GAMBLING

Eldorado Resorts is said to be buying Caesars in $18b deal

Eldorado Resorts is buying Caesars Entertainment in a $18 billion cash-and-stock transaction, a person familiar with the transaction said. The deal values Caesars at close to $13 a share, said the person, who asked not to be identified. The combined entity will be split almost equally between shareholders of both companies, the person said. The price, a 44 percent premium to Caesars’s closing stock price on Friday, would value Caesars at about $8.7 billion. Eldorado had a market value of about $4 billion as of Friday. Caesars had been pushed by billionaire Carl Icahn, its biggest shareholder according to data compiled by Bloomberg, to consider a sale. Earlier discussions had focused on a deal that would have valued Caesars at $11 a share, a person familiar with those talks had said. Eldorado and Caesars declined to comment. Caesars, whose properties include the Caesars Palace and the Harrah’s chain, is still coping with the fallout of a 2008 leveraged buyout led by Apollo Global Management and TPG that left it with a mountain of debt. Eldorado has grown exponentially in recent years under Tom Reeg, currently chief executive. The company in recent years acquired MTR Gaming Group, Isle of Capri Casinos, and Tropicana Entertainment Inc., which was controlled by Icahn. The business has 26 casinos in 12 states. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOUNDATIONS

Memorial proposed for fallen journalists

The publisher of a Maryland newspaper where a gunman killed five people last year is pushing for a national monument to fallen journalists. Tribune Publishing’s chairman, David Dreier, said a bipartisan group of lawmakers will introduce legislation to establish a memorial in Washington. He said a foundation has been created to oversee design and construction, and the Annenberg and Ferro foundations have provided initial funding. Nearly a year ago, five people died when a man opened fire at the Capital Gazette’s Annapolis newsroom. — ASSOCIATED PRESS