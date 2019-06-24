Airline food service workers nationwide authorize strike

Airline food service workers across the country, including at Logan Airport, have voted to authorize a strike against their employers, LSG Sky Chefs and Gate Gourmet, as they push for a $15 minimum wage and more affordable health insurance. The vote, which covers more than 25,000 workers represented by three unions, is the largest action of its kind in the history of the US airline catering industry. Earlier this month Logan workers voted to authorize a strike and now voting is complete nationwide, with the same result. Before workers can walk off the job, however, they must first be cleared to strike by the National Mediation Board. The workers are covered by the Railway Labor Act, which prevents railroad and airline workers from striking without authorization from the board. It’s unclear if the Republican-controlled board would approve such an action, but the workers could decide to disrupt air travel in the busy summer travel season by employing tactics used by other transportation unions, including performing only the tasks required by their contract and adhering precisely to safety regulations. This could slow down the process of getting food and drinks onto planes and have a ripple effect on airlines’ carefully orchestrated schedules. At Logan, the two subcontractors employ 650 people and serve 31 airlines, including American and United. Informational picket lines at the airport are scheduled to ramp up in the coming weeks. — KATIE JOHNSTON

GASOLINE

Price at the pump continues to drop

Massachusetts gas prices continue to drop. AAA Northeast said Monday that the average cost of a gallon of self-serve, regular has fallen to $2.64, 3 cents lower than a week ago. The Massachusetts price is 2 cents lower than the national average for the same grade, and 23 cents lower than the Bay State price a year ago. AAA found a per-gallon price of as low as $2.42 and as high as $3.05. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENTERTAINMENT

BBC executive to head Warner Bros.

BBC executive Ann Sarnoff was named chief of Warner Bros. on Monday, making her the first woman to head the movie studio in its 96-year history. Her appointment follows the departure in March of Kevin Tsujihara, who stepped down after misconduct allegations. WarnerMedia chief executive John Stankey announced Sarnoff’s hiring, concluding a three-month search for one of Hollywood’s most prized posts. Many had expected WarnerMedia to turn to an experienced film executive like movie-division head Toby Emmerich, who was part of the interim committee running the studio after Tsujihara’s departure, Disney veteran Anne Sweeney, or former Fox chief Stacey Snider. But to surprise of much of the industry, WarnerMedia turned to Sarnoff, who has worked primarily in television. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Lawsuit against Facebook for data breach can proceed

Facebook failed to fend off a lawsuit over a data breach that affected nearly 30 million users, one of several privacy snafus that have put the company under siege. The company’s disclosure in September that hackers exploited several software bugs to obtain login access to accounts was tagged as Facebook’s worst security breach ever. An initial estimate that as many as 50 million accounts were affected was scaled back weeks later. A federal appeals court in San Francisco on June 21 rejected the company’s request to block the lawsuit, saying claims against Facebook can proceed for negligence and for failing to secure users’ data as promised. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACIES

Walgreens to offer packets for disposal of unused drugs

Walgreens is making it easier for customers to dispose of unused drugs safely. The drugstore chain said Monday that it will offer at several thousand stores packets that customers can use to turn medications into a useless gel before throwing them away at home. The DisposeRx packets will be available for free at Walgreens stores that do not already have a medication disposal kiosk except in Iowa and Nebraska, where the chain says it has other options. Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has kiosks at 1,400 pharmacies and runs more than 9,500 drugstores in total. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

7-Eleven to deliver to public spaces, including parks and beaches

Craving a Slurpee but lacking the motivation to get off a park bench? No worries. 7-Eleven launched a delivery service Monday that will send a Slurpee or almost anything else carried by the chain to public places ranging from parks to beaches. The company said that more than 2,000 7-Eleven ‘‘hot spots’’ including New York’s Central Park and Venice Beach in Los Angeles will be activated Monday. Customers need to download 7-Eleven’s 7NOW app and select ‘‘Show 7NOW Pins’’ to find a hot spot close by. 7-Eleven believes it will eventually be able to deliver to 200,000 hot spot locations, said Gurmeet Singh, the company’s chief digital information and marketing officer. Dominos launched a similar service last year, delivering pizzas and more to over 200,000 public locations. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TAXATION

Some of the richest people in the US support a federal wealth tax

Some of the richest people in the nation are calling for a federal wealth tax. Financier George Soros, heiresses Regan Pritzker, and Abigail Disney and Facebook Inc. co-founder Chris Hughes are among those calling for the levy to help address income inequality and provide funding to address climate change and public health issues. “We are writing to call on all candidates for President, whether they are Republicans or Democrats, to support a moderate wealth tax on the fortunes of the richest one-tenth of the richest 1% of Americans — on us,” according to a letter signed by 19 individuals — one anonymously — and posted online Monday. “The next dollar of new tax revenue should come from the most financially fortunate, not from middle-income and lower-income Americans.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell off Otezla to close merger with Celgene

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. agreed to divest one of Celgene Corp.’s most lucrative drugs in order to close their planned $74 billion merger. Under an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission, Bristol-Myers will sell off the psoriasis pill Otezla to appease antitrust regulators’ concerns, the company said in a statement. Otezla is a major product for Celgene, bringing in $1.86 billion last year, and was seen as an important driver of future growth as the two companies knit together their businesses. — BLOOMBERG NEWS