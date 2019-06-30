EU signs trade agreement with Vietnam

The European Union signed a trade deal with Vietnam on Sunday, underscoring the bloc’s commitment to opening up its market and trading freely in the face of rising protectionism and trade tensions around the world. The signing ceremony in Hanoi came just two days after the European Union had agreed to another, much bigger, free trade deal with four South American countries. The latest deal would eliminate 99 percent of the tariffs on goods and services between the European and Vietnamese markets, although some tariffs would progressively be cut over a decade and some agricultural products would be limited by quotas. “Good morning Vietnam!” Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU’s chief trade negotiator, wrote on Twitter hours before signing the deal with her counterpart, Tran Tuan Anh, Vietnam’s trade minister. The government of Vietnam, in a statement, hailed the agreement as a “historic moment.” Negotiations between Vietnam and the European Union began in 2012 and were completed last year. After trade talks between the United States and the European Union broke down in late 2016, a newly elected President Trump vowed to protect American workers and goods. In reaction, the EU decided to become more assertive in reaching free trade agreements around the world, EU officials have said. — NEW YORK TIMES

Entertainment

Scooter Braun buys Big Machine, owner of Taylor Swift’s albums

Celebrity talent manager Scooter Braun agreed to buy Big Machine Label Group LLC, gaining the six albums Taylor Swift has released to date and a lineup of artists including Reba McEntire, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts and Lady Antebellum. Scott Borchetta, who founded independent record label Big Machine, will join the board of Braun’s closely held Ithaca Holdings LLC, acquire a minority interest in Ithaca, and remain president and CEO of Big Machine, the companies said in a statement on Sunday. The Carlyle Group, which initially invested in Ithaca in 2017, is supporting the transaction, alongside Braun and Ithaca, through an additional equity investment by way of its Carlyle Partners VI fund, according to the statement. The size of the deal wasn’t disclosed, but The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that it would be more than $300 million, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Social Media

Facebook to make jobs, credit ads searchable

Facebook says it will make advertisements for US jobs and for loans, financing, and credit card offers searchable for all users under a legal settlement designed to eliminate discrimination blamed on its highly customized ad-targeting. The plan disclosed in an internal report Sunday voluntarily expands on a commitment the social media giant made in March when it agreed to make its US housing ads searchable by location and advertiser. Ads were only delivered selectively to Facebook users based on such data as what they earn, their education level, and where they shop. The audit’s leader, former American Civil Liberties Union executive Laura Murphy, was hired by Facebook in May 2018 to assess its performance on vital social issues. Murphy has consulted with dozens of civil rights groups on the subject as part of her yearlong audit. Sunday’s 26-page report, which also deals with content moderation and enforcement and efforts to prevent meddling in the 2020 US elections and census, was her second update. The searchable housing ads database will roll out by the end of 2019, Facebook said, and Murphy said she expects the employment and financial product offerings databases to be available within the next year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Technology

US sales to Huawei won’t imperil national security, Kudlow says

WASHINGTON — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow insisted Sunday that President Trump won’t back off national security concerns after agreeing to allow US companies to sell some components to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. Kudlow told ‘‘Fox News Sunday’’ and CBS’ ‘‘Face the Nation’’ that Huawei will remain on an American blacklist as a potential security threat. He stressed that additional US licensing ‘‘will be for what we call general merchandise, not national security sensitive,’’ such as chips and software generally available around the world. ‘‘What’s happening now is simply a loosening up for general merchandise,’’ Kudlow said. ‘‘This is not a general amnesty.’’ Trump made the announcement Saturday after meeting with China’s Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Japan. Trump said US companies could make the sales if the transactions don’t present a ‘‘great, national emergency problem.’’ Several Republican senators immediately expressed concerns. In a tweet Saturday, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida called the decision a ‘‘catastrophic mistake.” Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told CBS that Trump’s agreement was ‘‘clearly a concession,’’ and also said it would be a mistake if sales to Huawei involved ‘‘major technology.’’ — ASSOCIATED PRESS