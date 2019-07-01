Vermont tax in e-cigarettes tax effect

Vermont has a new tax on e-cigarettes as a way to dissuade teens from vaping. The 92-percent tax went into effect Monday. US health officials have called the surge in the number of youths using e-cigarettes an ‘‘epidemic.’’ Democratic state Representative George Till, who sponsored the legislation, has said that kids who use the highly addictive products are four times more likely to become smokers. Vermont is also raising the legal age to buy tobacco or e-cigarettes from 18 to 21. That law goes into effect in September. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook mail processing facility evacuated in sarin scare

A Facebook mail processing warehouse was evacuated Monday as Silicon Valley officials work to determine what caused mail to test positive for the nerve agent sarin. Menlo Park, Calif., Fire Marshal Jon Johnston said Monday that incoming mail undergoing routine processing by machine tested positive for sarin, but that there are no reports of injuries. Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said four buildings were evacuated and that three have been cleared for people to come back in. The suspicious package was delivered around 11 a.m. to one of the company’s mail rooms, he said. A drop of sarin on skin can cause sweating and muscle twitching, and exposure to large doses can result in paralysis and respiratory failure leading to death. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RAILROADS

Operator of small connecting rail lines sold for about $6.3 billion

An affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. agreed to buy Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for about $6.3 billion, expanding its global portfolio of rail companies with a 120-line network spanning North America, Europe, and Australia. The deal is valued at $8.4 billion including debt, the companies said in a statement. The railroad operator controls small connecting lines that don’t compete directly with the largest North American railroads, such as Union Pacific Corp., CSX Corp., and Canadian National Railway Co. It has operations in Australia, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe, as well. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHILANTHROPY

Cofounder of Home Depot to give away billions

The billionaire cofounder of Home Depot says he’s planning to give away nearly his entire fortune. Bernie Marcus, who says he’s already donated about $2 billion to more than 300 organizations worldwide, declined to say how much he’s worth or how much he expected to give away. But his net worth has dropped by roughly half, to about $4.5 billion per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, over the last year. The 90-year-old told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he hoped most of the gift-giving would occur during his lifetime. Upon his death, the bulk of his wealth will go to and be distributed by the Marcus Foundation, which supports sustainability measures tied to community food resources. He’s also outlined philanthropic plans for medical treatment and research, as well as building a national chain of veterans health care centers, the AJC reported. Marcus and his wife, Billi, joined the Giving Pledge — a coalition of the world’s wealthiest people committed to giving away at least half their fortunes — in 2010. — WASHINGTON POST

ENERGY

Environmentalists ask judge to cancel Keystone permits

Environmentalists asked a federal judge on Monday to cancel permits and other approvals issued by the US Army Corps of Engineers for the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada, opening another legal fight over a long-delayed energy project backed by President Trump. Attorneys for the Northern Plains Resource Council, Sierra Club, and other groups filed the latest lawsuit against the $8 billion tar sands pipeline in Montana, where they’ve previously won favorable rulings in related cases. They claim the Army Corps did not examine the potential for oil spills and other environmental damages when it approved plans submitted by pipeline developer TC Energy. The line would cross hundreds of waterways along a 1,184-mile path from Canada to Nebraska. First proposed in 2008, Keystone XL was rejected by President Barack Obama but revived under Trump. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

COSMETICS

Coty to take a $3 billion writedown

Cosmetics maker Coty Inc. will take a $3 billion writedown — about a third of its market capitalization — as its aging mass-market brands face new competition from savvy upstarts in the booming beauty industry. Earlier this year, it took a $965 million writedown on the value of the brands it agreed to purchase from Procter & Gamble Co. in 2015, including Covergirl and Clairol. A company slideshow said Wella, OPI, Max Factor, and Covergirl would be among the brands getting a bigger focus. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Bain Capital raises $1.5 billion for real estate fund

Bain Capital raised $1.5 billion for its debut real estate fund, surpassing the original $1 billion target, as investors pour record amounts of capital into the industry. Harvard University’s endowment is among the biggest backers of the fund, which focuses on niche areas like life sciences and labs, senior housing, and self-storage, Bain executives said in an interview. Other investors include the Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association, which committed $100 million earlier this year. Bain also contributed more than a 10th of the capital raised. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Woman who ate half a cake while shopping at Walmart refuses to pay full price

Authorities say a Texas woman ate half a cake while roaming the aisles of a Walmart store and then refused to pay full price for it, claiming she had found it half-eaten. Wichita Falls police Sergeant Harold McClure said the woman picked up the cake at the store’s bakery last Tuesday and ate half of it before getting to the checkout counter. He said a manager called police after the woman claimed she had found the cake that way and would not pay full price for it. Officers ordered her to pay the full price but did not issue her a citation. She was banned from the store. In January, another woman was banned from a different Walmart store in Wichita Falls after she spent hours driving an electric shopping cart in the parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CONSTRUCTION

Spending down in May as home building fell for a fifth month

Spending on US construction projects fell in May, the first drop in six months, as home building fell for a fifth straight month. The Commerce Department says spending fell 0.8 percent in May, the first decline since a 1.3 percent drop in November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.29 trillion. The weakness in May was widespread with spending on single-family homes and apartments down 0.6 percent while nonresidential construction fell 0.9 percent. Spending on government projects also dropped 0.9 percent, led by a by decline in construction spending by the federal government. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DESIGN

Pantone to focus on trendy colors for summer

Get ready to see a lot of pink peppercorn lattes this summer. The Pantone Color Institute, arbiter of hues around the world, will open the doors of Café Oled in collaboration with LG Electronics USA in the Soho section of Manhattan on July 12. The three-day pop-up cafe is designed to highlight four colors from the Pantone Institute’s summer 2019 color trend report: yellow-green “pepper stem,” “turmeric,” “Aspen gold,” and “pink peacock.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS