WeWork said to raise up to $4 billion in debt

WeWork Cos. is seeking as much as $4 billion in coming months through a debt facility before the company goes public, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people. The debt would fund WeWork’s growth until its business is profitable, the newspaper reported. Cash from the debt facility could help shore up demand for the initial public offering, in part by showing investors the company can finance growth for years without having to turn again to the equity markets. Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase are structuring and backing the deal, potentially along with other banks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Trade

African leaders to launch continent-wide free trade zone

Several African heads of state gathered in Niger’s capital Sunday to launch a continent-wide free-trade area that represents a market worth an estimated $3.4 trillion. The African Continental Free Trade Area aims to create a single unified market for 1.3 billion people and support economic development. The plan got a boost last week when Nigeria, which has Africa’s largest economy, became the 25th country to ratify the agreement, which has been signed by 54 of Africa’s 55 countries. Only Eritrea has not signed up. The goal is to significantly increase trade within Africa. Currently, African countries conduct only 16 percent of their trade with each other, versus 65 percent with European countries, according to the African Union. But hurdles remain to creating a continent-wide trading area, including poor transportation infrastructure and border restrictions. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Retirement

Poll: 1 in 4 don’t plan to retire despite realities of aging

Nearly one-quarter of Americans say they plan never to retire, according to a poll. But experts note that illness, injury, layoffs, and caregiving responsibilities often force older workers to leave their jobs sooner than they’d like. According to the poll, from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 23 percent of workers, including nearly 2 in 10 of those over 50, don’t expect to stop working. Roughly another quarter of Americans say they will continue working beyond age 65. According to government data, about 1 in 5 people 65 and older were working or actively looking for a job in June. For many, money has a lot to do with the decision to keep working. Anqi Chen, at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, said that “people have to live in retirement much longer, and they may not have enough assets to support themselves in retirement.’’ Asked how financially comfortable they feel about retirement, 14 percent of the respondents under age 50 and 29 percent over 50 said they felt extremely or very prepared. About another 4 in 10 older adults said they felt somewhat prepared; about one-third felt unprepared. But 56 percent of younger adults said they don’t feel prepared. — ASSOCIATED PRESS