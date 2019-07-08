Prices at the pump still below the national average

Gas prices in Massachusetts and Rhode Island remain below the current national average following the Independence Day holiday. AAA Northeast said Monday its weekly survey of prices found self-serve regular averaging $2.69 cents per gallon in both states. In Massachusetts, the average price went up 2 cents from a week ago, while it was down a penny in the last week in Rhode Island. The current national average is $2.75 per gallon. Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast says summer motorists are also benefiting from gas prices that are well below where they stood a year ago at this time. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS

Maker of forgotten brands pledges a comeback

The owner of Zest soap, VO5 shampoo, and Binaca breath freshener wants its brands to be top-of-mind, but that’s hard to do when stores relegate them to the bottom shelf — or drop them entirely. That’s the dilemma facing High Ridge Brands Co., which markets a collection of personal care products whose names have lost their former clout. Some of the brands had their heyday years ago, and it didn’t help that Walmart Inc., the nation’s biggest retailer, stopped stocking some of High Ridge’s skin and hair products in its stores, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report last year. Investors have taken notice, with High Ridge’s most junior junk-rated debt quoted at pennies on the dollar. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

SunTrust latest bank to drop financing for private prisons, migrant facilities

SunTrust Banks Inc., the lender merging with BB&T Corp., said it won’t provide future financing to companies that manage private prisons and immigration holding facilities. SunTrust’s decision follows similar moves by Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Wells Fargo & Co. Protesters have been urging bank executives to back away from the business, and detention centers have become a flash point amid reports of substandard conditions at facilities for migrant children. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRADE

Tariffs on Chinese imports could lead to a Bible shortage

Religious publishers say President Trump’s most recent proposed tariffs on Chinese imports could result in a Bible shortage. That’s because millions of Bibles — some estimates put it at 150 million or more — are printed in China each year. Critics of a proposed tariff say it would make the Bible more expensive for consumers and hurt the evangelism efforts of Christian organizations that give away Bibles as part of their ministry.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

LIQUOR

Bourbon leaks from fire-damaged Jim Beam warehouse

Bourbon that leaked from a fire that destroyed a Jim Beam barrel warehouse in Kentucky is making its way to the Ohio River. State environmental officials say they’re assessing wildlife impacts and doing fish kill counts along the waterways near the Woodford County facility. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says in a release on social media that an ‘‘alcohol plume’’ from the bourbon runoff in the Kentucky River is approximately 23 miles long. The cabinet says the bourbon should dissipate very quickly once it reaches the much larger body of water. Officials estimate about 45,000 barrels of bourbon were destroyed in the fire that started Tuesday. It was extinguished over the weekend. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

Consumers used their credit cards, took out more student, car loans in May

US consumers borrowed more on their credit cards in May and also took out more student and auto loans, a modest sign of economic health. The Federal Reserve said Monday that consumer borrowing increased 5 percent that month, just below April’s 5.2 percent rise. Total outstanding consumer debt, which excludes mortgages, stood at nearly $4.1 trillion in May. Steady increases in consumer borrowing echo other recent data showing that consumers remain confident in the economy and willing to spend. Retail sales rose for the third straight month in May. Consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, a business research group, is at historically high levels, though it slipped in June.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Saudi airline backs out of deal to buy Boeing 737 Max jets

Saudi Arabian budget carrier Flyadeal reversed a commitment to buy as many as 50 Boeing Co. 737 Max jets, becoming the first airline to officially drop the plane since its grounding following two deadly crashes. Flyadeal will operate an entirely Airbus fleet, the company said Sunday in a statement, buying as many as 50 A320neo-family planes from Boeing’s European rival. The decision marks a commercial setback for Boeing, which is under pressure to prove the Max is safe and get it flying again after two disasters five months apart killed a combined 346 people. The narrow-body workhorse has been grounded globally since March. The uncertainty surrounding the return of the Max to the skies has prompted carriers to amend aircraft orders. Virgin Australia has pushed back delivery of its first 737 Max jets by almost two years. PT Garuda Indonesia and VietJet Aviation are among the carriers that have also weighed changes in the aftermath of the fatal crashes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Next IMF head should be European, France and Spain say

The next head of the International Monetary Fund should be a European, the finance ministers of France and Spain said on Monday as governments started talks on Christine Lagarde’s succession. EU leaders nominated Lagarde last week to take over from Mario Draghi as next head of the European Central Bank, sparking speculation over the survival of the longstanding tradition of Europe holding the IMF while the United States appoints the head of the World Bank. The fund’s past 11 leaders have been European. While Calvino said it is “premature” to discuss the names of potential candidates, one person widely considered to be in the frame might test the limits of what it means to be European. Mark Carney, currently governor of the Bank of England, is Canadian by birth but holds Irish and British passports as well. — BLOOMBERG NEWS