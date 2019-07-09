Twitter to ban just speech insulting to religious groups

Last August, Twitter’s top executives gathered at the company’s headquarters to discuss how to make the site safer for its users. Two attendees proposed banning all speech that could be considered “dehumanizing.” For an example of what they meant, they showed a sample post that featured the words President Trump used to compare certain nations to excrement. By Tuesday, when Twitter rolled out its first official guidelines around what constitutes dehumanizing speech on its service, the sample post was nowhere in sight. The company had narrowed its policymaking to focus only on banning speech that is insulting and unacceptable if directed at religious groups. The scaling back of Twitter’s efforts to define dehumanizing speech illustrates the company’s challenges as it sorts through what to allow on its platform. While the new guidelines help it draw starker lines around what it will and will not tolerate, it took Twitter nearly a year to put together the rules. Twitter unveiled its new policy ahead of a social media summit at the White House on Thursday. — NEW YORK TIMES

AUTOMOTIVE

The last of the VW Beetles to roll off the assembly line this week

Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model this week at its plant in Puebla, Mexico. It’s the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938. It has been: a part of Germany’s darkest hours as a never-realized Nazi prestige project. A symbol of Germany’s postwar economic renaissance and rising middle-class prosperity. An example of globalization, sold and recognized all over the world. An emblem of the 1960s counterculture in the United States. Above all, the car remains a landmark in design, as recognizable as the Coca-Cola bottle. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOYS

EU fines maker of Hello Kitty $7m over licensing agreements

European Union authorities have fined the Japanese company behind Hello Kitty for restricting cross-border sales of toys, mugs, bags, and other products featuring the cartoon cat girl. The EU’s antitrust commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, said Tuesday that Sanrio Co. was fined 6.2 million euros ($7 million) because the company violated the bloc’s competition rules with licensing agreements that banned traders from selling merchandise in different countries. The commission, which launched its investigation in 2017, found Sanrio’s illegal practices were in force for 11 years until December. Hello Kitty, created in 1974, is a global icon with fans of all ages. Sanrio also owns rights to other animated characters including the ‘‘Mr. Men’’ and ‘‘Little Miss’’ series. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

Storied Chicago black newspaper to cease print edition

Decade by decade, the newspaper told the story of black life in America. It took note of births and deaths, of graduations and weddings, of everything in between. Through eras of angst, its reporters dug into painful, dangerous stories, relaying grim details of lynchings, clashes over school integration, and of the shootings of black men by white police officers. Among a long list of distinguished bylines: Langston Hughes and Gwendolyn Brooks. After more than a century, The Chicago Defender will cease its print editions after Wednesday, the newspaper’s owner has announced. The Defender will continue its digital operation, according to Hiram E. Jackson, chief executive of Real Times Media, which owns The Defender and other black newspapers around the country. He said the move would allow the news organization to adapt to a fast-changing, highly challenging media environment that has upended the entire newspaper industry. — NEW YORK TIMES

SPACE TRAVEL

Branson to take Virgin Galactic public

Richard Branson’s space-tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, is planning to go public, creating the first publicly listed human spaceflight firm. Virgin Galactic is merging with Social Capital Hedosophia, whose CEO, Chamath Palihapitiya, will become chairman of the combined entity. The value of the merger was put at $1.5 billion. The company intends to offer ‘‘a unique, multi-day experience culminating in a personal spaceflight that includes out-of-seat gravity and views of Earth from space. Virgin Galactic has reservations from some 600 people in 60 countries, with $80 million in deposits and $120 million in potential revenue. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Court allows negligence suit against Amazon to proceed

A federal appeals court has ruled that Amazon can be sued over a defective product sold by one of its third-party vendors, in a decision the dissenting judge called ‘‘a relatively uncharted area of law.’’ The lawsuit was brought by a Pennsylvania woman who suffered permanent blindness in one eye after a retractable dog leash she bought online snapped and hit her four years ago. Heather Oberdorf sued Amazon for strict products liability and negligence, but a lower court ruled the online retailer was protected because it couldn’t be characterized as a seller under state law. It also concluded her claims were barred by the Communications Decency Act, a 1990s federal law that shields online publishers of third-party content. In a 2-1 decision released last week, however, US Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit reversed most of the lower court’s ruling, holding that Amazon can be classified as a seller in part because it doesn’t allow customers to communicate directly with third-party vendors. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GOVERNMENT

Powell’s job as Fed chairman safe for now, Kudlow says

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s job is safe for now, according to Larry Kudlow, top economic adviser to President Trump. “There is no effort to remove him,” Kudlow said in an interview with CNBC Tuesday. Kudlow said he supports the central bank’s independence and that there are no plans presently to change Powell’s job. Trump has repeatedly blasted Powell over the Fed’s interest rate increases last year. The president has said told confidants that he believes he has the authority to replace Powell as Fed chairman, demoting him to the level of board governor, according to people familiar with the matter. But Trump has said he doesn’t plan to do it. The president chose Powell as chair, replacing Janet Yellen in 2018. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD

French owner of Stonyfield Farm buys yogurt makers in Vt., Ariz.

The French company that purchased New Hampshire’s Stonyfield Farm in 2017 has acquired a yogurt maker with facilities in Brattleboro, as well as in Casa Grande, Ariz. Lactalis Group says the purchase of Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy was completed on July 5. Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy employs 250 people in Brattleboro and Casa Grande. Its Vermont plant manufactures products under the Green Mountain Creamery label. Lactalis is based in Laval, France and has more than 250 facilities around the world. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Crate & Barrel to open restaurant in Chicago store

Crate & Barrel is cooking up a new business strategy to draw people to its home furnishings, opening a full-service restaurant this month inside a suburban Chicago store. Diners at “The Table at Crate” can have a meal on plates, chairs, and tables, most of which are also for sale at the Oak Brook, Ill., store. And if the concept performs well in terms of foot traffic and customer engagement, the company will consider bringing the eateries to more of its 100-plus stores, chief executive Neela Montgomery said. Crate & Barrel is yet another retailer seeking to bolster sales at its physical stores by providing consumers with experiences beyond shopping as buying habits shift online. A handful of DSW shoe stores have opened nail salons inside to increase sales of sandals, while teen apparel seller American Eagle has a Manhattan store with washing machines and dryers where students from nearby colleges can do laundry for free — as long as they stay put during the wash cycle. — BLOOMBERG NEWS