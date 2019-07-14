Stories you may have missed from the world of business

The chief executive of Polar Beverages will become a part-owner of the Pawtucket Red Sox as the team moves to Worcester. The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported that the team’s chairman, Larry Lucchino, says Ralph Crowley will become a part-owner of the soon-to-be Worcester Red Sox. Polar Beverages is based in Worcester. The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate plans to leave Pawtucket, R.I., and play its first season in Worcester in 2021, at the $100 million Polar Park. Red Sox executives joined with state and local officials from Massachusetts to break ground on the 10,000-seat stadium in Worcester last week. The team’s owners decided to relocate after failing to reach a deal for a new stadium with Rhode Island officials. Lucchino did not say when Crowley will officially join the team. — ASSOCIATED ORESS

GENDER EQUITY

Proctor & Gamble donates $529,000 to US women’s soccer team

Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the US Women’s National Soccer Team, is supporting its members’ fight for equal pay. The company, whose brands include Boston-based Gillette, supports US soccer through its Secret deodorant brand. It will donate $529,000 — $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the US team that won the World Cup this month — to help close the pay gap. The sponsor took out a full-page ad in The New York Times on Sunday urging the US Soccer Federation to ‘‘be on the right side of history.’’ ‘‘Let’s take this moment of celebration to propel women’s sports forward,’’ the ad says. ‘‘We urge the US Soccer Federation to be a beacon of strength and end gender pay inequality once and for all.’’ In March, 28 members of the USWNT sued the US Soccer Federation for alleged gender discrimination. The suit claims the federation pays the women less than members of the men’s national team. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

American Airlines extends Boeing plane flight cancellations

American Airlines said Sunday that it will keep the Boeing 737 Max plane off its schedule until Nov. 3, two months longer than planned. American said that will result in cancellation of about 115 flights per day. It ‘‘remains confident’’ the Boeing plane will be recertified this year. But some airline executives are growing doubtful. United Airlines said Friday that it, too, was extending its cancellations until Nov. 3, or a month longer than planned. United has 14 Max jets; American has 24. Southwest Airlines, with 34 — more than any other carrier — is canceling about 150 flights per day. The plane was grounded in March following two deadly crashes. The announcement Sunday marked the fifth time American has pushed back its schedule. In a recent interview Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines, said ‘‘I expect it’s going to take longer than people expect’’ before the Max is certified to fly again. He said he could not venture a guess as to when. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that fixing the 737 Max’s faulty flight-control software and completing other steps is likely to stretch into 2020. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Bill would ease rules on selling used cars

A bill that would ease restrictions on the sale of used cars that have been subject to a recall but have not been repaired is set for a public hearing at the Massachusetts State House. Supporters of the bill, including used-car dealers, argue they should be able to sell such cars as long as they disclose all pending recall notices. They say requiring the cars be repaired first could slow sales. The bill is opposed by consumer advocacy groups, including the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group, which argue it would endanger consumers. The hearing is Monday at 1 p.m. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Average US price of gas up by 10 cents per gallon to $2.83

The average US price of regular-grade gasoline has risen by 10 cents per gallon in the past three weeks, to $2.83. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that crude oil prices contributed to the increase at the pump. Additionally, gasoline tax hikes took effect in several states starting July 1. Still, the average price is 11 cents lower than a year ago. The highest average in the nation is $3.75 a gallon, in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest is $2.30, in Baton Rouge, La. — ASSOCIATED PRESS