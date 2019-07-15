Amazon Prime Day has lots of competition

Will Smith is selling water. Kobe Bryant is pushing deodorant. Mark Wahlberg is peddling protein powder. YouTube star JoJo Siwa, known for wearing big, colorful hairbows, is hawking, well, big colorful hairbows. Amazon.com Inc. is tapping high-profile actors, athletes and social-media sensations like never before to maintain buzz around its Prime Day summer sale, now in its fifth year and battling increasing competition from rivals. Walmart started a competing four-day sale on Sunday. Target is emphasizing sales on its exclusive clothing and home goods shoppers can’t buy on Amazon. EBay is taunting last year’s Prime Day website outage with a “Crash Sale” offering deals on smartphones, electronics, and fashion. And all of them are emphasizing that their deals don’t require paid membership like Amazon. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GOVERNMENT procurement

Order dictates more American components

President Trump signed an executive order Monday requiring federal agencies to purchase products using more American components. The order strengthens the standards that federal agencies must follow under the Buy American Act, which creates a preference for American-made goods. Trump said his order will gradually boost the percentage of US components for qualifying American-made products from 50 percent to 75 percent. He said the threshold would increase to 95 percent for iron and steel products. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CURRENCY

Computer pioneer Turing to be depicted on British 50-pound note

Alan Turing, the computing pioneer who became one of the most influential code breakers of World War II, has been chosen by the Bank of England to be the new face of its 50-pound note. The decision to put Turing on the highest-denomination English bank note, worth about $62, adds to growing public recognition of his achievements. His reputation during his lifetime was overshadowed by a conviction under Britain’s Victorian laws against homosexuality, and his war work remained a secret until decades later. The central bank announced last year that it wanted to honor someone in the field of science on the next version of the bill, which was last redesigned in 2011, and Turing was chosen from a list of 227,299 nominees that included Charles Babbage, Stephen Hawking, Ada Lovelace, and Margaret Thatcher (who worked as a chemical researcher before entering politics).

MOVIES

Former Fox 2000 president to work with Sony Pictures

Elizabeth Gabler, whose Fox 2000 produced acclaimed literary adaptations like ‘‘Life of Pi’’ and ‘‘Hidden Figures’’ before being axed in the aftermath of the Walt Disney Co. acquisition, has found a new home at Sony Pictures. Sony on Monday announced a new production deal with the former Fox 2000 president and her entire Fox 2000 team. Gabler will develop and make movies for the studio in the new multiyear partnership. HarperCollins is also part of the partnership. Gabler will be able to pull from the publisher’s catalog for movie projects. Films produced by Fox 2000 include ‘‘The Devil Wears Prada’’ and ‘‘The Fault in Our Stars.’’ — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LUXURY

LVMH enters into partnership with Stella McCartney

LVMH will enter a partnership to develop the Stella McCartney fashion brand as luxury companies race to show consumers and regulators their commitment to reducing their environmental impact. McCartney, whose namesake line is known for snubbing animal products like leather, fur, and feathers while pioneering eco-friendly designs like glue-free sneakers, will maintain majority ownership of the brand. The move follows her decision to buy back a 50 percent stake in her label that was owned by LVMH’s rival, Kering, last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GASOLINE

Price at the pump up a penny

The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has crept up a penny. AAA Northeast reported Monday that self-serve, regular inched up to an average of $2.70 per gallon in the past week. The Massachusetts price is 9 cents lower than the national average for the same grade and 13 cents lower than the per-gallon average in the state a year ago.

HEALTH

WHO says baby food often contains too much sugar for infants

Baby food often contains too much sugar and is incorrectly advertised as suitable for infants under 6 months of age, according to a new World Health Organization report. At least half of products analyzed in three of four cities provided more than 30 percent of their calories from sugars, according to the study. About a third of them listed sugar, concentrated fruit juice, or other sweeteners as an ingredient. That raises the risk for obesity and diabetes later because it can wire young children to a lifelong preference for sweet foods. The WHO recommends babies be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of their lives. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LEGAL

Judge cuts Roundup verdict

Bayer AG won a ruling slashing a jury verdict to $25.3 million from $80.3 million in the second case to go to trial over claims that exposure to its Roundup weed killer causes cancer. US District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco previously said the $75 million portion of the verdict intended to punish the company was too high based on legal precedent that punitive damages shouldn’t be more than nine times bigger than compensatory damages. The case was brought by Edwin Hardeman, who used the herbicide on his large plot of land in Sonoma County, about 60 miles north of San Francisco. As with many of the other 13,400 consumers suing Bayer, Hardeman alleged that his years of exposure to the chemical caused his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CYBERSECURITY

Symantec, Broadcom merger off

Symantec Corp. and Broadcom Inc. have halted their discussions for a proposed merger as the two sides couldn’t agree on a price, according to people familiar with the matter. Discussions hit an impasse over the weekend after Broadcom sought to reduce its offer by more than $1.50 per share after determining in due diligence that it was no longer willing to meet their agreed-upon price of $28.25, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Chipotle soars as it puts illness outbreaks behind it

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. touched a record high on Monday, showing it’s recovering from a string of food-borne illness outbreaks that began in 2015. Under chief executive Brian Niccol, formerly of Taco Bell, the burrito chain has made a series of overhauls. It’s relocated company headquarters, pushed hard into delivery, and rolled out a new loyalty program to attract customers. So far results have been positive with the key indicator of same-store sales rising 9.9 percent in the latest quarter — the fifth consecutive period of acceleration. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Alitalia could get a new lease on life

The Italian government is hoping the Alitalia airline will turn a new page after four private investors expressed an interest in joining the state railway, the Italian treasury, and Delta Air Lines in trying once again to relaunch the struggling flagship carrier. Monday marked the deadline for offers of partners to help relaunch Alitalia, which declared bankruptcy two years ago. Alitalia has long suffered from competition from low-cost carriers and been unable to come up with a successful plan to establish itself as a player in lucrative, long-haul routes. — ASSOCIATED PRESS