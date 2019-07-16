CLF concerned about easement sales in East Boston and Revere

The Conservation Law Foundation is raising concerns about a proposed sale of easements along an overgrown railroad right-of-way along Chelsea Creek in East Boston and Revere. The state Department of Transportation and the MBTA are seeking bids for the mile-plus stretch. Cargo Ventures, which controls numerous industrial properties next door along Route 1A, plans to bid in order to build an access road to send trucks more directly to Logan Airport. CLF sent a letter to state officials on Tuesday, saying they shouldn’t be trying to “privatize this public transportation asset.” CLF argues that the land could instead become a dedicated bus lane and path for walkers and cyclists, and is calling for the bid process to be ended. (CLF’s position echoes a letter sent on Monday by two former state transportation secretaries.) Cargo Ventures and state officials argue that the bidding is designed so any bypass road for trucks could also accommodate buses and the waterfront path. — JON CHESTO

INVESTMENTS

Fidelity launches index mutual funds with lower expense ratios

Fidelity Investments is stepping up its rivalry with Vanguard Group by launching five new index mutual funds with expense ratios it says are lower than the equivalent products at its competitor. Fidelity, which has $2.8 trillion under management, on Tuesday announced the addition of four index funds with expense ratios of 0.05 percent that invest in either mid-cap or small-cap growth or value stocks, as well as a municipal bond vehicle charging 0.07 percent. Expense ratios on equivalent funds at Vanguard range from 0.06 percent to 0.19 percent, depending on the class of investor, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Domino’s sales lag because of delivery model

Domino’s Pizza said aggressive discounting by third-party delivery services like DoorDash is hurting its US sales — and shows no sign of letting up. US sales at stores open at least a year rose 3 percent in the second quarter. That was below analysts’ forecast of 4.5 percent, according to FactSet. It was the third straight quarter that US same-store sales have fallen short of expectations, Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison said. Domino’s has its own drivers and doesn’t work with delivery services like UberEats and GrubHub, which are racing to sign up customers with referral bonuses and other deals. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Sales up 0.4% last month

US retail sales rose at a solid pace last month, providing crucial support to the economy at a time when other drivers of growth have faded. The Commerce Department said Tuesday that retail sales rose 0.4 percent in June, the fourth straight increase. Sales at online retailers, grocery stores, home and garden stores, and at restaurants and bars all increased at a healthy pace. June’s figures underscore the importance of consumer spending to the US economy. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANKING

Chase profits up 16% from a year ago

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Tuesday that its second quarter profits grew by 16 percent from a year ago, helped by lower taxes and the ability to charge businesses and consumers more to borrow money. The nation’s largest bank by assets said Tuesday that it earned $9.65 billion, or $2.82 per share, up from a profit of $8.32 billion, or $2.29 per share, a year earlier. The results beat the forecasts of analysts, who were looking for JPMorgan to earn $2.50 a share, according to FactSet. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Tesla cuts price of Model 3 sedan after federal tax credit is cut

Tesla Inc. cut the starting price of the Model 3 sedan in the United States weeks after a federal tax credit shrank in half, renewing concern over whether the electric-car maker can sustain sales with less support from incentives. The Model 3 now starts at $38,990, according to Tesla’s website. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Prime Day brings out porch thieves

Amazon’s Prime Day gives an opportunity for shoppers to flex their deal-spotting muscles ahead of Black Friday — and their own chance to warm up for thieves. Although the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas see far more parcel deliveries-and therefore, more brazen from-the-stoop thefts, Prime Day’s limited 48-hour window creates a concentrated opening for ‘‘porch pirates’’ to make their move, said Brody Buhler, managing director of Accenture’s post and parcel industry group. Nextdoor, a social-networking app for neighborhoods, says user comments about package theft spiked 85 percent between July 18 and 20 last year, the main delivery period for Prime Day packages. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Wells Fargo earnings rise, despite government oversight

Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday, despite remaining under heavy restrictions by regulators for an assortment of scandals in recent years. The San Francisco-based bank reported second-quarter earnings of $6.21 billion, a 19 percent increase over the $5.19 billion for the same period last year. Like other banks, Wells Fargo has benefited from a rise in interest rates, which has somewhat offset the restrictions placed on the bank by regulators. Last year, the Federal Reserve capped the size of Wells Fargo’s assets after an assortment of scandals, beginning in 2016 with the uncovering of millions of fake checking accounts its employees opened to meet sales quotas. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIDE-HAILING

Court says NYC can ban ads in Uber, Lyft vehicles

A federal appeals court in New York says the city can ban advertisements in vehicles driven for companies like Uber and Lyft. The US Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit on Tuesday overturned a lower court decision last year that concluded the city could not justify its regulations. The appeals panel said the city was correct in arguing the ban survives First Amendment scrutiny by advancing the government’s interest in improving the passenger experience. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Ryanair cutting flights, closing bases because of Max 737 delays

Europe’s biggest airline by passengers, budget carrier Ryanair, will cut flights and close some of its bases beginning this winter because of the delay to deliveries of the Boeing 737 Max plane, which has been grounded globally after two fatal crashes. The airline warned Tuesday its growth in European summer traffic for 2020 will be lower than expected because of the slowed deliveries. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AGRICULTURE

Maine lawmakers want federal aid for state’s wild blueberry industry

Maine’s Congressional delegation is getting involved in a push to extend federal aid to members of the state’s wild blueberry industry. Wild blueberries are an important crop in Maine, but the industry has struggled with low prices in recent years. Maine’s delegation says the US Department of Agriculture should include the industry in its Market Facilitation Program, which is designed to provide money to agricultural producers affected by trade disruptions. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GAMBLING

N.Y. latest state to allow sports bets

New York sports fans may now bet for the Yankees — or the Mets — closer to home after the state joined the growing list of states allowing sports wagers. Schenectady’s Rivers Casino and Resort opened its betting lounge to the public Tuesday, the first of what is likely to be several casinos that expect to begin taking bets before the fall football season.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS