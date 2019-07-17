CVS begins human trials of home dialysis machine

CVS Health Corp. is beginning human trials of a new home dialysis machine that could shake up the $35 billion market for end-stage kidney care and create a new business for the drugstore chain. The company plans to offer a device designed by a firm founded by Dean Kamen, the inventor of the two-wheeled Segway personal transporter. The goal is to make the complicated process of dialysis, which cleans toxins from a patient’s blood, easier and safer to do at home. If successful, CVS could threaten the two companies that dominate the market for outpatient dialysis clinics, which most users visit three times a week. The announcement comes a week after President Trump signed an executive order aimed at modernizing kidney care, with the aim of vastly increasing the number of patients who receive dialysis at home. Currently, only about 12 percent of Americans start dialysis treatment at home, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in March.

RETAIL

Wayfair announces executive retirements

Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer, said Wednesday that James Savarese, chief operating officer, and John Mulliken, chief technology officer, will retire from the company in 2019. Both served the company for more than a decade each. “James and John have both served as exceptional leaders over a period of tremendous growth for the company,” said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair. Wayfair has appointed Thomas Netzer, current COO of Wayfair’s European operations, to succeed Savarese. — BUSINESS WIRE

TECHNOLOGY

Apple and Google unveil new emojis

Apple and Google rolled out dozens of new emojis that of course include cute critters, but also expand the number of images of human diversity. The announcement coincided with Wednesday’s World Emoji Day. Apple Inc. released new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid. And then there’s the sloth, the flamingo, the skunk, the orangutan, as well as a new yawning emoji. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HIGHER EDUCATION

Mount Holyoke latest college to relocate its endowment to a financial center

University endowments are trading the solitude of their leafy campuses for the hubbub of Wall Street. Mount Holyoke, a liberal arts women’s college in the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts, is the latest school to announce plans to relocate its endowment to a financial center. It joins Cornell, Michigan State, Hamilton, and several other schools that have moved to the New York area and Boston in recent years. Mount Holyoke plans to follow a familiar playbook: create a new chief investment officer job and place the executive close to prominent managers for better access to their funds. The college, with an endowment of $780 million, plans to hire a CIO in the coming months and shift the office to New York or Boston. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Home building down in June as apartment construction drops

US home construction slipped last month as an uptick in the building of single-family homes was offset by a big drop in apartment construction. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that construction was started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.25 million in June, down 0.9 percent from 1.27 million in May. Construction of single-family homes rose 3.5 percent but apartment building skidded 9.4 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STREAMING SERVICES

Netflix saw a drop in growth in the spring

Netflix’s video streaming service suffered a dramatic slowdown in growth during its traditionally sluggish spring season, a drop-off coming as it girds for challenges from a star-studded cast of entertainment and technology companies. The service picked up 2.7 million worldwide subscribers for the April-June period. That’s far below the 5 million subscribers forecast by Netflix. The second-quarter letdown announced Wednesday comes after Netflix attracted nearly 10 million subscribers during the first three months of the year.

GOVERNMENT

Senate OKs tax treaties, some long delayed

The Senate voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to approve updates to international tax treaties, some of which were negotiated in the early years of the Obama administration, in a bipartisan victory for multinational companies. The so-called treaty protocols with Switzerland, Japan, and Luxembourg were approved a day after senators passed a protocol with Spain. Two Republican senators, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah, voted against approving all four treaties. Getting to the votes required a multiyear lobbying campaign by some of the largest business groups in Washington, a coordinated push from the Trump administration and Senate Republican leadership — and the triumph of Kentucky’s senior senator, Mitch McConnell, over Paul, who had successfully stalled treaty approval for years. — NEW YORK TIMES

RETAIL

Kohl’s to begin hiring for back-to-school, holidays

Kohl’s is launching an early wave of hires for the back-to-school through the holiday season across 500 stores, nearly double the number of early hiring positions compared with last year. The hiring, announced on Wednesday, will kick off in August and include stores and distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers. The department store chain is also hiring 3,000 full-time and part-time workers for all stores nationwide. The move comes as retailers struggle to find skilled workers in a tight job market where the unemployment rate is near a five-decade low. Overall, employers have been adding jobs faster than new workers flow into the economy.

ENERGY

Berkeley to ban use of natural gas in new buildings, first in the US

Berkeley, the San Francisco Bay Area city long known for progressive politics, has banned the use of natural gas in most new buildings as part of its efforts to fight global warming. The unanimous vote by the Berkeley City Council on Tuesday makes it the first place in the United States to ban gas outright, the measure’s sponsor said. It comes as environmentalists and lawmakers from the UK, to the Netherlands, to New York are pushing to eliminate fossil fuels from home heating and cooking. Berkeley’s ban is scheduled to take effect next year. It will allow for exemptions that city officials deem to be in the “public interest.” Natural gas use is responsible for 27 percent of Berkeley’s greenhouse-gas emissions, according to the city. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOUSING

More Americans are mortgage free

About 37 percent of US households are “free and clear,” meaning they no longer have a home mortgage to pay, according to a Zillow data analysis. This number ticked upward after the Great Recession and over the past 10 years the share of homeowners paying off their mortgages has risen 5.5 percentage points. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

France’s top court upholds cap on unfair dismissal awards

France’s top court backed one of President Emmanuel Macron’s most emblematic attempts to loosen the country’s labor market, a controversial cap on unfair dismissal damage awards to workers. The Cour de Cassation said Wednesday that the cap is in line with international law, and doesn’t violate regulations set out by the International Labour Organization and the European Convention on Human Rights. The ruling may end months of uncertainty brought by decisions by several employment tribunals to disregard a cap he set on unfair dismissal awards to workers. Macron’s damages scale — setting an upper and lower limit — doesn’t prevent workers fired unfairly from getting adequate compensation, the judges said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS