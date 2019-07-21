Stories you may have missed from the world of business

A Kinder Morgan Inc.-led natural gas conduit is getting blowback in a place that’s so far been a refuge for the embattled pipeline industry: Texas. The $2 billion Permian Highway Pipeline would carry gas from America’s most prolific shale basin in West Texas to the Gulf Coast, helping to relieve bottlenecks that have led producers to burn off enough fuel to supply every home in Texas. But landowners along the route are staging a fight, arguing against the company’s use of eminent domain and urging city and county officials to consider potential environmental and safety consequences. The dispute poses a risk of pitting environmentalists concerned about the burning of excess gas, called flaring, against property owners who don’t want a pipeline running through their backyard or ranch. Oil explorers in West Texas are producing record amounts of gas as a by-product of crude drilling, and without new pipelines, their only option is to flare the gas into the sky. So far, Kinder has come out on top of litigation dealing with the project. The Travis County District Court last month dismissed all claims against the Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees drilling and permits for projects like Kinder’s Permian Highway Pipeline. In response, the Texas Real Estate Advocacy and Defense Coalition promised ‘‘additional legal actions.’’ — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

UK finance chief says he will quit

Chancellor Philip Hammond said Sunday that he would resign if, as expected, Boris Johnson becomes prime minister this week. Hammond, who as finance chief is one of the leading figures in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Cabinet, was asked by the BBC whether he expected to be fired this week. “No, I’m sure I am not going to be sacked, because I am going to resign before we get to that point,” Hammond said, adding that he expected to step down on Wednesday, the day May is scheduled to be replaced either by Johnson, the former foreign secretary, or Jeremy Hunt, the current foreign secretary. Johnson is likely to demand from all members of his new Cabinet a pledge to support, if necessary, a departure from the European Union without any agreement on the deadline, Oct. 31. Other Cabinet ministers are expected to step down, too, rather than sign up to a promise to pursue an exit without an agreement, a move that analysts warn would be disruptive and highly damaging to the economy. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

FISHERIES

Scallop catch, sales, are up

America’s harvest of scallops is increasing to near-record levels at a time when the shellfish are in high demand and the value of the fishery has surged in recent years. Sea scallops, harvested mostly by boats from the cold Atlantic Ocean, are the target of one of the most valuable fisheries in America. New data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the harvest topped 58.2 million pounds last year, the highest total since 2011 and the fifth-highest in history according to federal statistics going back to 1945. The availability of scallops for consumers hasn’t changed much as the US harvest has long been supplemented by foreign sources. Prices to consumers have also held about steady. The value of the fishery itself, though, is rising. American scallops were worth $532.9 million at the docks last year. That’s the third-highest figure on record and more than $100 million higher than the 2014 total. The scallop industry is thriving as a result of years of conservative management that has allowed the valuable shellfish to grow undisturbed, said Jimmy Wotton, a scalloper based out of Friendship, Maine. The US scallop fishery is anchored by New Bedford. Massachusetts is the state where by far the most scallops come to the docks. Other states with significant scallop fisheries are New Jersey, Virginia, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Maine. — ASSOCIATED PRESS