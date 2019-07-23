Coca-Cola stock boosted by sales of less sugary drinks

Coca-Cola Co. shares surged to open at a record high Tuesday after its latest earnings got another boost from drinks with less sugar, more than offsetting the company’s sluggish home market. It also updated its forecast for the full year, saying it now expects to post organic revenue growth of 5 percent, up from the 4 percent target it had issued earlier. Coke, as it tries to fend off Pepsi and other competitors, has been diversifying beyond sugary drinks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPPING

UPS to begin Sunday pickups and deliveries next year

United Parcel Service Inc. will begin Sunday pickup and delivery next year, joining competitor FedEx Corp., which announced the move to seven-day service in May. The two largest US couriers are under pressure to speed up deliveries as longtime customer Amazon.com Inc. morphs into a competitor by building out an overnight cargo-airline and ground-delivery service. UPS said the Sunday service would include SurePost, which are packages handed off to the US Postal Service. A new five-year union contract created a new class of driver that gave UPS the flexibility to deliver on weekends. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RIDE HAILING

Lyft is making research data on self-driving technology public

Lyft Inc. is making research data on self-driving technology available to the public in a bid to accelerate the development of robotic cars, which is seen as critical to the ride-hailing giant’s future viability. Billing it as the largest such trove of data made available to researchers and rivals, Lyft said Tuesday the initiative includes more than 55,000 three-dimensional frames gleaned from cameras, lidar, and radar installed on its research fleet. It also includes data from highly detailed maps created by Lyft’s test vehicles, which have been gathering data for nearly two years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

NYC City Council to consider banning sale of cellphone location data

New York’s City Council will consider a bill to ban the sale of cellphone users’ location data to marketers. The New York Times reported that the bill to be introduced Tuesday would make it illegal for cellphone companies and app developers to share location data with third parties while a customer’s mobile device is within city limits. Telecommunications companies make billions of dollars a year selling customer location data to a variety of businesses. Mark Rotenberg, president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, says the collection of location data ‘‘raises far-reaching privacy concerns.’’ No federal law specifically protects cellphone customers’ location data. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

Veteran NYT editor and reporter to lead The Forward

The Forward, a 122-year-old Jewish publication, named a new leader of its newsroom Tuesday, appointing Jodi Rudoren, a veteran editor and reporter at The New York Times, as editor-in-chief. In hiring Rudoren, a former Jerusalem bureau chief for The Times, The Forward is taking another step past a tumultuous period. After moving from a weekly to a monthly schedule, the publication ceased its print edition this past spring. It also cut nearly 30 percent of its staff, including the previous editor-in-chief, Jane Eisner. Last week, the publisher and chief executive, Rachel Fishman Feddersen, announced the receipt of a $500,000 gift from Craig Newmark, the Craigslist founder and media philanthropist. Feddersen said the money would be used to revitalize The Forward’s website and expand its readership. Rudoren, who joined The Times in 1998, is an associate managing editor at the paper, developing strategies to better engage readers. She is expected to start her new job in September. — NEW YORK TIMES

MOTORCYCLES

Harley-Davidson cuts outlook on weak global sales

Harley-Davidson Inc. cut its full-year operating margin outlook and 2019 bike shipment forecast after weak global motorcycle sales and the impact of tariffs dented second quarter earnings. The Milwaukee-based manufacturer slashed its shipment forecast this year to 212,000 to 217,000, from a previous range of 217,000 to 222,000. Lower shipments also prompted it to reduce its expected 2019 operating margin on its motorcycles to 6 percent to 7 percent of revenue, from a previous 8 percent to 9 percent. Retail sales in the United States, its biggest market, fell 8 percent, the 10th consecutive quarter of declines, while worldwide sales dropped 8.4 percent. European deliveries, which had resisted steep declines in recent quarters, tumbled 12.5 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Snapchat recovers after improving mobile phone app

Snapchat’s growth accelerated after the social-media company rolled out an improved version of its Android mobile phone app, a sign of recovery after a rocky period. Snapchat, the messaging and photo-sharing app owned by Snap Inc., said an average of 203 million users logged in daily in the second quarter, well ahead of the 191.7 million estimated by analysts. In a statement on Tuesday, the Santa Monica, Calif.-based company also said sales in the period jumped 48 percent to $388 million, topping the $360.5 million average projection, according to a Bloomberg survey. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TOYS

Hasbro profit up on sales of Avenger and Aladdin toys

Hasbro Inc. reported second-quarter profit and sales that exceeded analysts’ projections as shoppers snapped up Avengers and Aladdin toys following the latest blockbuster film releases. Shares surged to the highest intraday level on record. Revenue for the world’s largest publicly traded toymaker was $984.5 million, the second straight quarterly gain. Chief financial officer Deborah Thomas reiterated that Hasbro expects to return to profitable growth in 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Home sales fell in June

US home sales tumbled 1.7 percent in June, with rising prices and a scarce supply locking out many Americans from ownership. The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that homes were sold last month at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.27 million units. Sales have shriveled 2.2 percent over the past 12 months, despite such positive trends as a robust job market and falling mortgage rates. But home prices have been climbing faster than incomes for the past seven years. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Chinese company buys bigger share of Daimler

Beijing Automotive Group said Tuesday that it would acquire a stake in the German carmaker Daimler, deepening the company’s ties to China’s vast but troubled car market and illustrating the country’s growing clout in the global auto industry. The Beijing company said it would acquire shares and voting rights equal to a 5 percent stake in Daimler. The two companies are already partners in China, which has long required foreign automakers to strike comprehensive joint ventures with Chinese firms in order to make cars. — NEW YORK TIMES

FAST FOOD

Austrian McDonald’s to paste over slogan that angered Italians

The Austrian branch of McDonald’s says it will paste over a slogan that drew the ire of Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on posters in an Italy-themed ad campaign. McDonald’s put up posters with the slogan ‘‘Fuer echte Mampfiosi,’’ or ‘‘for real Mampfiosi’’ — the latter apparently a play on the German ‘‘Mampf,’’ meaning ‘‘chow,’’ and mafiosi. Salvini on Sunday tweeted a picture of a billboard with the comment: ‘‘Italians all Mafiosi? How sad.’’ The company’s Austrian branch said Tuesday the offending slogan will be pasted over with the words ‘‘Fuer echte Amici’’ (“for real friends”) in the coming days. Marketing director Joerg Pizzera said that ‘‘of course it wasn’t our intention to insult Italians in any way and we apologize to all those who feel insulted.’’ — ASSOCIATED PRESS