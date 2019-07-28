Stories you may have missed from the world of business

The average US price of regular-grade gasoline dropped by 2 cents per gallon over two weeks to $2.81. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that lower crude oil costs contributed to the decrease at the pump. The price is 10 cents lower than what it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation is $3.67 a gallon, in San Diego. The lowest is $2.24, in Baton Rouge, La. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Air France to order 50-70 Airbus A220 planes

Air France is set to approve the purchase of 50 to 70 Airbus planes, the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche reported, a boon for the European aviation giant. Chief executive Ben Smith, who took the reins of Air France-KLM last year, will outline his plans Wednesday when the company announces its first-half results, JDD said. The order for A220 planes, the first by Air France in years, is set to be approved by the board Tuesday. After disappointing results for its A380 jet, Airbus has received major orders from Delta and JetBlue for the leaner A220 model, which it acquired in a deal with Canada’s Bombardier in 2017. Shares in the aircraft maker have risen more than 50 percent this year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Fed poised to cut rates

The Federal Reserve will most likely cut interest rates on Wednesday for the first time since 2008, when the economy was mired in a deep recession, as the central bank tries to keep a record economic expansion from petering out. The expected small change would end an era of gradual rate increases intended to return the economy to a more “normal” state after the Great Recession, when the Fed slashed rates to near zero. its approach has largely worked; the US economy is growing, unemployment is at a 50-year low, and wages are slowly rising. But a rate cut at this moment in the cycle sends a signal that the current economy could be as good as it gets. The Fed’s move may cheer President Trump, who has said the economy would have gone up “like a rocket” had the Fed not gotten things wrong. But the independent Fed is likely to make a move driven by precaution, not politics. Manufacturing gauges, which often lead the economy, are slumping across the world. Business investment and confidence have suffered amid Trump’s trade spats and tariffs. A potent recession indicator is flashing red — rates on 10-year bonds have been lower than those on 3-month government securities, a sign investors are pessimistic. The Fed’s target interest rate stands between 2.25 and 2.50 percent, roughly half of its 5.25 percent level before the financial crisis, leaving the central bank with limited room to act in the event of a recession. “It’s much more fragile,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, said of the economy, explaining that consumers and businesses should be “euphoric” this late in a cycle but are not. That reflects “the uncertainty, and the scars — we still have scars from the crisis,” she said. — NEW YORK TIMES