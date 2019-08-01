Dynatrace stock soars on first day of trading

You might say it was a dynamite debut on the New York Stock Exchange for Waltham’s Dynatrace. Shares in the Waltham cloud-computing software firm rose 49 percent, to close at $23.85, on the first day of trading Thursday. The company said its gross proceeds from its initial public offering totaled $544 million. This was the first IPO for a Massachusetts tech company in over a year, according to Renaissance Capital. Dynatrace employs about 2,000 people, including about 200 at its headquarters. Executives said they plan to use some of the IPO proceeds to fuel the company’s growth plan, which includes hiring another 100 people in Waltham over the next few years. Private equity firm Thoma Bravo continues to hold a controlling stake in Dynatrace, after acquiring it in 2014 through the purchase of its former parent company, Compuware. — JON CHESTO

THEME PARKS

Universal plans major expansion in Orlando

The force may be with Disney, but Universal’s empire is putting up a good fight in the theme park wars. Comcast Corp.-owned Universal Parks & Resorts on Thursday fired the latest salvo in a decades-long battle to give entertainment giant Disney a run for its money, announcing a major expansion in Orlando that includes hotels, restaurants, shops, and a new theme park called Universal’s Epic Universe. The news from Universal comes just weeks before larger rival Disney opens a giant new “Star Wars”-themed land at its Florida property. The addition of Epic Universe will bring Universal Orlando Resort’s total to three major theme parks and one water park. It already includes Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay. The new park will be on a larger 750-acre plot a few miles from the existing resort, according to a news release; Universal will provide transportation to link all the properties. By comparison, Walt Disney World Resort in nearby Lake Buena Vista has four theme parks and two water parks. — WASHINGTON POST

AUTOMOTIVE

Nissan to fix nearly 200,000 Altimas

Nissan will do a ‘‘service campaign’’ to fix nearly 200,000 Altima mid-size cars because a suspension part can come loose from the frame due to corrosion. The campaign falls short of a recall, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is continuing an investigation into the problem that covers more than 2 million cars. The campaign includes 2013 Altimas in 22 states and Washington, D.C., places that use salt to clear roads in the winter. Also covered are 2013 and 2014 Altimas in Canada. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates are flat to slightly higher

Long-term mortgage rates were flat to slightly higher this week, hovering around three-year lows as financial markets anticipated the Federal Reserve’s cut in its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade. The Fed announced the landmark rate cut Wednesday after a two-day meeting of its policy makers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year mortgage was unchanged from last week at 3.75 percent. That’s a historically low level for the 30-year rate, which a year ago stood at 4.60 percent. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans ticked up to 3.20 percent from 3.18 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

BMW profit fell 29 percent in the 2nd quarter

Luxury automaker BMW said Thursday that net profit fell 29 percent to $1.63 billion in the second quarter from a year earlier, as profits were reduced by higher spending on revamping factories and on new technologies such as battery-only cars and smartphone-based services. BMW spent $1.5 billion on research and development in the quarter and invested $1.3 billion in new plants to modernize production and prepare for new models. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MANUFACTURING

Activity at an almost three-year low in July

US manufacturing activity deteriorated in July to an almost three-year low, dragged down by slower production and shaky export markets that help explain the Federal Reserve’s decision to reduce interest rates on Wednesday. The Institute for Supply Management’s index eased to 51.2 last month from 51.7 in June, according to data released Thursday. Figures above 50 signify expansion, and the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a July reading of 52. Measures of output, factory employment and input prices all declined during the month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

GM’s profit up on sales of pickups and SUVs

General Motors said Thursday that higher prices for popular pickup trucks and SUVs helped overcome slowing global sales and profit rose by 1 percent in the second quarter. The Detroit automaker said it made $2.42 billion, or $1.66 per share, from April through June. Adjusting for restructuring costs, GM made $1.64 per share, blowing by analyst estimates of $1.44. Quarterly revenue fell 2 percent to $36.06 billion, but still beat estimates. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $35.97 billion. Global sales fell 6 percent to 1.94 million vehicles led by declines in North America and Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company says sales in China were weak, and it expects that to continue through the year. In the United States, customers paid an average of $41,461 for a GM vehicle during the quarter, an increase of 2.2 percent as buyers went for loaded pickups and SUVs, according to the Edmunds.com auto pricing site. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WIRELESS

Verizon beats estimates for profit and subscriber growth

Verizon Communications Inc. exceeded Wall Street estimates for profit and subscriber growth in the second quarter, easing investor concerns as the company begins the costly process of launching 5G wireless services. Total wireless subscribers rose by 451,000, which includes 245,000 new phone customers. The remaining additions were hot spots, smartwatches, and other connected devices. Earnings, excluding special items, were $1.23 a share, according to a statement. Analysts expected 349,000 new subscribers and earnings of $1.20. Verizon faces a potentially different wireless market if T-Mobile US Inc. is able to complete its $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint Corp. The combination would make for a three-way race with Verizon, AT&T Inc. and T-Mobile to build and capitalize on new 5G service, with Dish Network Corp. entering the field as part of the deal. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife now second-largest individual Amazon shareholder

MacKenzie Bezos is officially Amazon.com’s second-largest individual shareholder. About 19.7 million shares are registered in 49-year-old MacKenzie’s name, according to regulatory filings detailing stock sales by her ex-husband, Jeff Bezos. The transfer is a rare disclosure for a divorce whose financial terms have otherwise been shielded from the public. A King County, Wash., judge had signed an order formalizing the separation on July 5. Jeff Bezos sold 968,148 shares for about $1.8 billion from July 29 to July 31 as part of his stock-sale plan, the filings show. MacKenzie’s 4 percent holding is worth $37 billion, enough to place her 23rd on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people. — BLOOMBERG NEWS