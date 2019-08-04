Stories you may have missed from the world of business

If you dine out during the state’s sales tax holiday later this month, you’ll still have to pay the 6.25 percent Massachusetts meals tax. That’s how it worked on prior tax holidays, but for a time it wasn’t clear if restaurants might be included this year during the two-day break that consumers enjoy from sales taxes. A 2018 law establishing the tax holiday as a permanent annual fixture did not specifically exempt meals at restaurants. So Governor Charlie Baker asked the Legislature to make it clear meals were not included, which it did last week. The tax holiday is Aug. 17-18. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

FINANCE

Bond market anomaly creeping into Japan

The bond market’s economic canary in the coal mine looks poised to hit Japan. The country’s benchmark 10-year yield is on track to fall below its two-year equivalent for the first time since the collapse of the Japanese economic bubble in 1991. Known as an inverted yield curve, longer-term yields below shorter ones are unusual in developed markets and often interpreted as a harbinger of recession. The phenomenon is much talked about in the US market, especially since the yield curve between 3-month and 10-year Treasuries inverted in March. Japan’s 10-year yield fell 4 basis points to minus 0.175 percent Friday, while the 2-year dropped 1.5 basis points to minus 0.205 percent. The longer-dated yield is close to the bottom of the trading range tolerated by the BOJ that spans 20 basis points either side of zero. “There is a great chance that the yield inversion between two-year and 10-year could occur anytime soon,” said Eiichiro Miura, at Nissay Asset Management Corp. in Tokyo. “Bond markets around the world are becoming more concerned about the fate of the global economy.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Blackjewel’s coal assets sold at auction; hearing Monday

Contura Energy has made a successful bid of $33.75 million for the assets of three Blackjewel LLC mines in Wyoming and West Virginia. The auction’s results, announced Sunday, are subject to a bankruptcy judge’s approval. Tennessee-based Contura’s bid was an increase from its original offer of $20.6 million as the stalking horse bidder for the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Wyoming and the Pax Surface Mine in Scarbro, W.Va. They have been closed since Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on July 1. It was not clear whether any mines would reopen; hundreds of miners have been idled. Contura did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment. — ASSOCIATED PRESS